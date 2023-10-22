Bellator cuts Dillon Danis after allegedly taking $100K to let him fight Logan Paul: REPORT

Bellator MMA has parted ways with Dillon Danis, according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Danis transitioned to MMA from Jiu-jitsu back in 2018 and has only competed under the Bellator banner in his short career. He has not fought since 2019, and the attempts to make a comeback have been delayed repeatedly due to various reasons.

The 30-year-old recently competed against Logan Paul on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 PPV event and lost via disqualification after getting dominated for the entirety of the fight. The lackluster performance has affected his reputation in the combat sports community in a big way, as witnessed in the reactions to his loss.

According to Ariel Helwani’s recent ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) post, Bellator has released Dillon Danis this weekend. Helwani wrote:

“Dillon Danis is a free agent. Bellator officially released Danis this weekend, sources say.”

Expand Tweet

According to reports, Danis had to pay a $100,000 penalty to Bellator to fight against Logan Paul. Bellator has an active TV deal with Showtime. Misfits Boxing and DAZN are the direct competitors of Showtime, which caused the penalty clause to kick in.

'El Jefe' is 2-0 as a professional MMA fighter. Both his wins under the Bellator banner have come by way of submission. He last competed against Max Humphrey on Bellator 222 in June 2019. Danis has shown interest in fighting for the UFC in recent times. But the chances of the organization accepting him are slim at the moment.