Dustin Poirier was reportedly on course for a fight against Tony Ferguson at this year's UFC 254. However, after failed negotiations with the UFC, president Dana White confirmed that the promotion is now looking past that fight.

Bellator MMA's Patricky Freire believes that The Diamond will be treated better if he jumps ship and joins Scott Coker's promotion. He also added that Bellator would make the latter feel appreciated.

I WANT THE FIGHT https://t.co/fGrTT8QFbY — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 16, 2020

Bellator's Patricky Freire sends a message to Dustin Poirier

With Dana White seemingly confirming that the fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson is now off, fight fans have been left disappointed. They have also started questioning why the UFC is refusing to pay the former interim lightweight Champion the paycheck that he demanded.

Dustin Poirier's opponent Tony Ferguson also vouched for him and asked the UFC to 'pay the man.' Ferguson urged the UFC to book a fight pitting him and Poirier against each other for the hardcore and casual fans. It remains to be seen if the fight will feature as the co-main event of the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje undercard.

Meanwhile, Bellator MMA's Patricky Freire has come up with an intriguing proposition for Poirier.

Taking to Twitter, Freire stated that Dustin Poirier should switch promotions and join Bellator, where he will feel appreciated and get paid what he deserves. Freire also offered to fight The Diamond.

Imagine how cool MMA would be if when a promoter doesn't value their fighters they could go offer their talents elsewhere. Come to @BellatorMMA @DustinPoirier, I'm sure they'll make you feel appreciated and pay you what you deserve. And then we can fight 😁 — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) September 16, 2020

Dustin Poirier's last fight in the UFC was against Dan Hooker, whom the former beat in one of the best fights of 2020. Many even argued that the clash between the two lightweights is a contender for the Fight of the Year. With UFC now reportedly looking for a new opponent for El Cucuy, Hooker's name has also been thrown into the hat as a potential option.

UFC 254 is scheduled for October 24 and will be headlined by the undisputed lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. The rest of the undercard is yet to be officially confirmed by the promotion.