"Tell me who's beating him? Freaking no one!" - Ben Askren and Henry Cejudo feel that Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson could be a force of nature in MMA

Ben Askren and Henry Cejudo have backed Gable Steveson to find success in mixed martial arts.

Yesterday saw one of the most remarkable moments in the recent history of Olympic wrestling. Gable Steveson shocked the world to claim the gold medal in the super heavyweight division.

The 21-year-old was down on the scorecards when, in the final seconds of the bout against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, Gable Steveson pulled off a remarkable comeback to capture the gold medal and become an Olympic champion.

How far could Gable Steveson go?

The win cements his status as one of the best wrestlers of his generation. Unsurprisingly, a few notable individuals from the mixed martial arts world were quick to praise him over social media:

Ben Askren - “18 months training MMA and tell me who on earth is beating him? Freaking NO ONE”

Henry Cejudo - “Welcome to Olympic Champion Mountain. Since the first time I saw you wrestle at the trials I knew you were special. The impossible is nothing for what ever you decide to do after wrestling. Whether it’s Wrestling, NFL, WWE, or UFC. @GableSteveson”

Gable Steveson is the definition of a special talent. While he wasn’t sure of the gold medal until the bitter end of the match, he made it crystal clear that he is one to watch regardless of what he does next.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see him compete in the UFC, Gable Steveson is a man with a clear target in mind - and right now that seems to be WWE.

Professional wrestling is tricky and the youngster will have to work incredibly hard in order to get to the top. If he can produce even a fraction of the talent Kurt Angle had, he’ll be off to the races.

People like Gable Steveson are always going to have some solid options to fall back on, though, so who knows? Maybe he could begin his mixed martial arts journey in the next few years.

If not, he’ll always have this incredible night in Tokyo.

