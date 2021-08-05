"Honestly, you're a little bit higher than me" - Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Henry Cejudo that he is a greater sportsperson than 'The Eagle'

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the most dominant fighters in the MMA circuit, is also regarded as one of the most humble individuals. While in conversation with Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo, the Dagestani phenom showed a glimpse of the same when he rated 'Triple C' as a better athlete.

While in the UFC, both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo fought their way to the top of their respective divisions. In addition to being regarded as serial winners, they received global acclaim for their accomplishments. However, while comparing notes from their careers, Khabib was quick to acknowledge that Henry Cejudo had done enough to be placed a bit higher.

"You know I have good numbers too. But honestly, I'm gonna say this, I feel you little bit higher than me. Like in sports, in levels. You know why? Because of Olympic gold medal. This is like different level," admitted Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov details every fighter's dream

The Olympic games are the absolute pinnacle of sports. Reigning supreme over every domestic, national and international tournament, the Olympics are truly a class apart.

My Name is Henry Cejudo also known as Triple C. - Youngest Olympic Champion in USA Wrestling history in 2008 * • Two division UFC world Champion (simultaneous) • Youngest Hall of Fame inductee in USA Wrestling history. • Guinness world record holder pic.twitter.com/ToCHxlmOwX — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 30, 2020

Olympic medalists are certainly leagues above their contemporaries in their respective fields. Speaking of a collective dream shared by every fighter irrespective of their discipline, Khabib said:

"This is like dream for anybody, everyone. Boxers, wrestlers, doesn't matter, for everybody Olympic gold medal. This is highest level in sports. [I wish I had one- Mike Tyson] Me too! I'm gonna put you little bit higher than me. But i still believe we like same level, same chair."

As far as accolades are concerned, Henry Cejudo is undeniably leagues above his contemporaries. Having etched his name in Olympic folklore after he became the youngest American to capture gold in Freestyle Wrestling, Henry Cejudo certainly deserves the admiration he received from Khabib Nurmagomedov and more!

