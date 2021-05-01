Ben Askren predicts the winner of UFC 262 lightweight title fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira

With the UFC lightweight title contention fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler edging closer, Ben Askren gave his predictions about who he thinks will win in the main event of UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.

He appeared in an episode of 'MMA Pros Pick,' wherein he said:

"I'm cheering for Michael Chandler. Man, I would say, I didn't even think all that highly of Charles Oliveira. And then, I watched him kind of kick Kevin Lee's b**t, and then he kicked Tony [Ferguson]'s b**t. I was really impressed. But I think he is going to struggle with Chandler because Chandler obviously has strong wrestling, and he hits really hard."

Ben Askren's Olympic wrestler mindset seems to dwell on the scenario of Michael Chandler wrapping the 155-pound strap around his waist. Michael Chandler trained with Ben Askren, a former NCAA wrestler from Missouri (2004-2008).

Michael Chandler is coming fresh off a round-1 KO victory over Dan Hooker. The former Bellator MMA lightweight champion will be a tough matchup for anyone who faces him.

However, Charles Oliveira has improved big time throughout his career and is currently riding an 8-fight streak in the UFC. He holds the record for most wins by submission in the promotion, providing a masterclass in submission techniques. 'Do Bronx' shows exceptional ability to scramble off his back and turn his opponents' moves against them.

An example of the same is his 'submission of the year' award-winning victory over Hatsu Hioki. Oliveira executed a masterful anaconda choke to make his opponent tap out in one of the most incredible displays of BJJ inside the UFC Octagon.

de Paula is gonna wanna go back and watch Charles Oliveira vs. Hatsu Hioki after this #DWCS pic.twitter.com/5YNT3Fk5kz — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) November 18, 2020

Will Ben Askren fight again?

Ben Askren was recently on the losing end of the highly publicized boxing bout against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Ben Askren lost the fight via KO within the first round. After the fight, he stated he would never enter a fighting ring again but will carry on with his aim of being a wrestling coach.

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler: Betting Odds

Odds indicate a dynamic fight to claim the throne in the most stacked UFC division. Furthermore, the stylistic differences between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira is the recipe for an exciting bout.

According to the Draft Kings' sportsbook (Draft Kings is the official partner of the UFC), Charles Oliveira (-134) emerges as a slight betting favorite over underdog Michael Chandler (+110).