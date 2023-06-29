Create

Ben Askren's mocking response to Jordan Peterson's "cis" tweet triggers a battalion of Jorge Masvidal knockout memes

By Allan Binoy
Modified Jun 29, 2023 18:18 GMT
Ben Askren (left) and Jordan B Peterson photoshopped onto Jorge Masvidal (right) (Image credits @The_Q_B on Twitter and Getty Images)
Ben Askren recently tried to roast Dr. Jordan B Peterson on Twitter and fans delivered some Twitter justice in the comments section.

Peterson is a clinical psychologist who gained popularity for his views on the LGBTQ community. The former professor now does social media full-time and is trying to spread his message to the world.

He recently tweeted out saying:

"Call me cis to my face and see what happens"
Call me cis to my face and see what happens twitter.com/spikedonline/s…

The term 'cis' or cisgender is used to define someone who identifies as the same gender they were born as. Peterson resents these new terms and pronouns and tweeted out against it.

In response, Ben Askren wrote:

"Lol you’d do nothing"
Lol you’d do nothing twitter.com/jordanbpeterso…

Fans took the opportunity to brutally roast the former UFC fighter with the infamous photo of him getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal, only their images were digitally altered and had Peterson's face on 'Gamebred's' body.

@Benaskren https://t.co/x5zYuaJSFW
@Benaskren https://t.co/YQVke0xUrN

One fan accused Ben Askren of using Conor McGregor's line without reference:

"Using McGregor lines without reference"
@Benaskren Using McGregor lines without reference https://t.co/htnlqj4vry

Another user said:

"kinda like you with @jakepaul lol"
@Benaskren kinda like you with @jakepaul lol

One fan defended Jordan Peterson:

"Man leave Jordan alone lol. He's obviously not talking to pro mma fighters."
@Benaskren Man leave Jordan alone lol. He's obviously not talking to pro mma fighters.

Check out some more reactions below:

@Benaskren Never thought I’d say this but Askren got the dub in this one
@Benaskren You approve of this nonsense then?
@Benaskren It’s a 30/70. I legit stood up to people who would kill me. You never know what mood people can be in. Im bi polar diagnosed by doctors and you never know. If I drank alcohol I’d be paralyzed by now. People would tell me things to retort but they really can’t relate.
@Benaskren And you would? https://t.co/ZAv88N8Cwc

Ben Askren claims Conor McGregor does not care about this season of TUF

Ben Askren believes Conor McGregor does not care about 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31. Earlier this year, the UFC announced that 'The Notorious' and Michael Chandler would be rival coaches and then end up fighting each other after the finale of the show. The Irishman is currently 0-5 as a coach in the latest season and Askren tweeted out saying:

"McGregor ain’t coming off great on this season of TUF. I’m interested in how much they paid him to do it since he clearly doesn’t care about it."
McGregor ain’t coming off great on this season of TUF. I’m interested in how much they paid him to do it since he clearly doesn’t care about it. twitter.com/mma_orbit/stat…

Askren feels McGregor is only in it for the money and does not care about the show or the fighters in it. Apart from this, the Irishman will most likely not be able to make his return to the octagon this year, so the potential fight against Michael Chandler also seems less than certain. Even fans are beginning to wonder whether Conor McGregor has lost his hunger for the game.

