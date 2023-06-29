Ben Askren's mocking response to Jordan Peterson's "cis" tweet triggers a battalion of Jorge Masvidal knockout memes

Ben Askren recently tried to roast Dr. Jordan B Peterson on Twitter and fans delivered some Twitter justice in the comments section.

Peterson is a clinical psychologist who gained popularity for his views on the LGBTQ community. The former professor now does social media full-time and is trying to spread his message to the world.

He recently tweeted out saying:

"Call me cis to my face and see what happens"

The term 'cis' or cisgender is used to define someone who identifies as the same gender they were born as. Peterson resents these new terms and pronouns and tweeted out against it.

In response, Ben Askren wrote:

"Lol you’d do nothing"

Fans took the opportunity to brutally roast the former UFC fighter with the infamous photo of him getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal, only their images were digitally altered and had Peterson's face on 'Gamebred's' body.

One fan accused Ben Askren of using Conor McGregor's line without reference:

"Using McGregor lines without reference"

Another user said:

"kinda like you with @jakepaul lol"

One fan defended Jordan Peterson:

"Man leave Jordan alone lol. He's obviously not talking to pro mma fighters."

Moneybagg_No @Moneybagg__No @Benaskren Man leave Jordan alone lol. He's obviously not talking to pro mma fighters. @Benaskren Man leave Jordan alone lol. He's obviously not talking to pro mma fighters.

Check out some more reactions below:

K1ETH @eth_k1 @Benaskren Never thought I’d say this but Askren got the dub in this one @Benaskren Never thought I’d say this but Askren got the dub in this one

Wack Sparrow @SparrowWack @Benaskren It’s a 30/70. I legit stood up to people who would kill me. You never know what mood people can be in. Im bi polar diagnosed by doctors and you never know. If I drank alcohol I’d be paralyzed by now. People would tell me things to retort but they really can’t relate. @Benaskren It’s a 30/70. I legit stood up to people who would kill me. You never know what mood people can be in. Im bi polar diagnosed by doctors and you never know. If I drank alcohol I’d be paralyzed by now. People would tell me things to retort but they really can’t relate.

Ben Askren claims Conor McGregor does not care about this season of TUF

Ben Askren believes Conor McGregor does not care about 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31. Earlier this year, the UFC announced that 'The Notorious' and Michael Chandler would be rival coaches and then end up fighting each other after the finale of the show. The Irishman is currently 0-5 as a coach in the latest season and Askren tweeted out saying:

"McGregor ain’t coming off great on this season of TUF. I’m interested in how much they paid him to do it since he clearly doesn’t care about it."

Funky @Benaskren MMA Orbit @mma_orbit



Do you think McGregor is a bad coach or is he just dealing with bad fighters?🤔 Team McGregor are now 0-5 on #TUF31 following last nights episode.Do you think McGregor is a bad coach or is he just dealing with bad fighters?🤔 Team McGregor are now 0-5 on #TUF31 following last nights episode.Do you think McGregor is a bad coach or is he just dealing with bad fighters?🤔 https://t.co/PU560HQa68 McGregor ain’t coming off great on this season of TUF. I’m interested in how much they paid him to do it since he clearly doesn’t care about it. twitter.com/mma_orbit/stat… McGregor ain’t coming off great on this season of TUF. I’m interested in how much they paid him to do it since he clearly doesn’t care about it. twitter.com/mma_orbit/stat…

Askren feels McGregor is only in it for the money and does not care about the show or the fighters in it. Apart from this, the Irishman will most likely not be able to make his return to the octagon this year, so the potential fight against Michael Chandler also seems less than certain. Even fans are beginning to wonder whether Conor McGregor has lost his hunger for the game.

Poll : 0 votes