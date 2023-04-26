Ben Askren's wife defends husband after fans roast him for apparently not finding her "attractive" 

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren inadvertently insulted his wife's looks, according to fans, after he posted on social media about how much he appreciates his partner for being a great mom.

Askren went on Twitter to call out the recent trend of men posting about their wives and only appreciating their looks. However, he argued that he would value good motherhood from his partner five times more, before tagging his wife, Amy Askren, and thanking her for embodying that.

He wrote:

"I’ve seen some guys posting on social media lately about how they are winning bc their wife is attractive, while I don’t disagree I think finding a wife who is a great mother is 500% more important!!! Thanks @Abamaby for being such a great mom to our kids."

After fans got onto Askren's case for seemingly insulting his wife's looks, Amy Askren herself responded and shut them down. She explained that she was well aware of her husband's meaning behind his tweet and shared in the sentiment of loving him for more than just his looks.

Amy Askren wrote:

"hahah its ok I know what he's trying to say [face throwing a kiss emoji] and it's a much better compliment than "being pretty". I hope our daughters aspire to love people well and not seek their value in the way they look. Thanks @Benaskren. And I love you for more than your pretty face too."

Ben Askren wishes Jorge Masvidal the best upon his retirement

Ben Askren's time in the UFC did not go exactly as planned. His debut win against Robbie Lawler was followed by two straight losses. The first of which was the infamous fastest knockout in UFC history via an incredible flying knee from Jorge Masvidal.

Askren suffered the only two losses of his career in his final two fights before hanging up his gloves.

However, Ben Askren does not hold any hard feelings towards Jorge Masvidal. After the latter announced his decision to retire at UFC 287, Askren offered words of support to 'Gamebred' in a YouTube video with Daniel Cormier.

Ben Askren said:

“You know what? As much as I think Masvidal annoys me sometimes, I mean, I’ve always said his post-fight speech about a guy who started with nothing and made a lot of money, and he hopes he can inspire someone else to go chase their dreams. Like, I might not like Jorge Masvidal, but that’s some good stuff. So you know what? I don’t wish anyone poorly. I hope he has an enjoyable retirement.”

Check out his comments on YouTube below:

