Ben Askren's wife shares optimistic update as he is "officially" added to lung transplant list: "Please pray he can get stronger"

Ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren's wife, Amy Askren, has shared an optimistic update about her husband's health. Askren had been hospitalized earlier this month, after sustaining a staph infection that severe pneumonia.

Askren is a retired combat sports icon with an impressive wrestling pedigree. He is a two-time NCAA champion and a member of the 2008 US Olympic team. He also held MMA world titles in Bellator and One Championship. He later transitioned to the UFC, where he secured a notable victory over Robbie Lawler.

Askren's wife previously shared that her husband was receiving intensive care at a Wisconsin hospital, as he remained unresponsive for days. The former fighter was previously in critical condition before eventually getting discharged.

Trending

'Funky's' wife, Amy, recently shared an Instagram story confirming that “there is a path forward,” revealing that Askren was officially added to the lung transplant list last night as the family now awaits a suitable donor. She also shared that her husband's other organs are functionally normal. She wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"As of late last night, Ben is officially on the transplant list. Please pray he can get stronger and stay stable without complications while he waits, and that they find an amazing match for him and he accepts it smoothly. It’s going to be a huge adjustment for Ben, but our family is so thankful that his other organs are okay and that there is a path forward. While he is having more periods of awareness, he’s not able to look at his phone yet and respond to messages."

Amy added:

"I am hoping he can get there in the next week or two! Also hoping we will get to a place soon where he can talk while on a trach. Yesterday he kept mouthing something for a while and we finally figured out he was saying coffee! (He cant have it yet lol)" Amy wrote. What a huge relief to see him asking for something so normal. I’m so thankful his mind is healthy and I can’t wait to have him back."

Check out Ben Askren's wife Amy's Instagram story below:

Amy Askren's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @amyaskren1 on Instagram]

Dana White offers support to Ben Askren

UFC President Dana White has shown his support for Ben Askren amid the former fighter’s ongoing health battle.

Askren and White have had a complicated relationship over the years; however, that didn’t stop the UFC CEO from extending a helping hand in his time of need.

White recently shared an Instagram story featuring a link for his followers to donate and help support Askren’s much-needed lung transplant. He wrote:

"Click the link to help Ben Askren."

Check out Dana White's story below:

Dana White's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.