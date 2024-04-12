Ben Tynan says there would be no red card if he fought Arjan Bhullar: “I’d take him out in a round”

American heavyweight MMA star Ben Tynan introduced the reason why he is called 'Vanilla Thunder' at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend. He did so by quickly dispatching Duke 'The Duke of Canberra' Didier in the first round.

Notching his second straight win and sixth overall with a 100% finishing rate, talks are already in place for Ben Tynan to face the upper echelon of his division. In a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Vanilla Thunder' spoke about the possibility of facing former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar.

Tynan said:

“If he’s still around I’d love to take him on. No joke. We wouldn’t have to worry about a red card either. I’d take him out in a round. There wouldn’t be an opportunity for him to just kind of do nothing.”

For context, Bhullar's last outing saw him getting a red card for timidity and was ultimately disqualified for the same violation against Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166 last March. Let's see if Tynan makes good on his promise if and when he faces Bhullar in the future.

Ben Tynan finds Arjan Bhullar vs. Amir Aliakbari to be 'pretty boring'

Doubling down on his criticism of the former world champion, Ben Tynan assessed the Bhullar-Aliakbari bout by saying:

“[That fight] was pretty boring. It was frustrating. It was strange, I don’t know what was going through his head. Maybe there was something going on. It was weird.”

One could make the argument that if you're getting hit by sledgehammers by someone like Aliakbari, you'd also be tentative and not want to engage so much. Though this might be true, it's also fair to say that if you're fighting on the world stage like ONE Championship, timidity is surely not supposed to be tolerated.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

