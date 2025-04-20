Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2: Live round-by-round updates

Ben Whittaker looks to silence the doubters in an immediate rematch against Liam Cameron. Whittaker gained popularity in boxing through his flashy in-fight antics featuring showboating and unorthodox movement.

Following an 8-0 professional run, Whittaker was brought back to earth in his last fight, a ten-round bout against Cameron for the IBF International light heavyweight title.

Cameron was getting the better of Whittaker before a bizarre ending in the sixth round. Cameron pushed up against Whittaker and sent them awkwardly tumbling over the ropes. Whittaker couldn't recover from a freak injury, leading to a technical decision that scored a draw.

On April 20, Whittaker and Cameron will meet for a main event rematch inside the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham.

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 event will air live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 20.

Whittaker vs. Cameron 2 has an estimated start time of 5:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. CT / 2:30 p.m. PT, which could change depending on other fights.

Watch the ending of the first fight between Whittaker and Cameron below:

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2

Round 1:

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 is underway. Cameron starts with a sharp jab. Whittaker puts together a body-head combination. Cameron is keeping his hands high per usual and avoiding early damage. Whittaker responds with body work.

Whittaker dodges an attack from Cameron and taunts him. Cameron lands a punch to the back of Whittaker's head and receives a warning. Whittaker has been the more comfortable fighter in round two.

Cameron is increasing his forward pressure. Whittaker lands a right hand and celebrates by putting a hand up. Cameron has some blood coming from his nose.

Round 2:

Ben Whittaker's jab has been sharp thus far. Liam Cameron is charging forward to potentially wear down Whittaker over the ten rounds. Cameron is starting to swarm Whittaker and prevent him from striking at range.

Whittaker is showing signs of discomfort. Cameron lands a solid right hand. Cameron pushes Whittaker back. Whittaker lands a cracking right hand. Cameron is hurt BAD! Whittaker swarms Cameron with a barrage of heavy punches.

The referee steps in. This fight is all over. Cameron is protesting. There is a disruption near the outside of the ring involving Whittaker, it looks like he screamed at Cameron's corner. Whittaker is celebrating. The crowd is giving mixed reactions.

Official Result: Ben Whittaker def. Liam Cameron by standing TKO (overhand right). Round 2, 1:53

Watch Whittaker stop Cameron by TKO below:

