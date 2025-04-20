  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2: Live round-by-round updates

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2: Live round-by-round updates

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 20, 2025 21:06 GMT
Ben Whittaker
Ben Whittaker (left) and Liam Cameron (right) are scheduled for an intriguing rematch on April 20. [Image Courtesy: @LiamCameronBoxer on Instagram]

Ben Whittaker looks to silence the doubters in an immediate rematch against Liam Cameron. Whittaker gained popularity in boxing through his flashy in-fight antics featuring showboating and unorthodox movement.

Ad

Following an 8-0 professional run, Whittaker was brought back to earth in his last fight, a ten-round bout against Cameron for the IBF International light heavyweight title.

Cameron was getting the better of Whittaker before a bizarre ending in the sixth round. Cameron pushed up against Whittaker and sent them awkwardly tumbling over the ropes. Whittaker couldn't recover from a freak injury, leading to a technical decision that scored a draw.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On April 20, Whittaker and Cameron will meet for a main event rematch inside the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 event will air live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 20.

Whittaker vs. Cameron 2 has an estimated start time of 5:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. CT / 2:30 p.m. PT, which could change depending on other fights.

Watch the ending of the first fight between Whittaker and Cameron below:

Ad
Ad

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2

Round 1:

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 is underway. Cameron starts with a sharp jab. Whittaker puts together a body-head combination. Cameron is keeping his hands high per usual and avoiding early damage. Whittaker responds with body work.

Whittaker dodges an attack from Cameron and taunts him. Cameron lands a punch to the back of Whittaker's head and receives a warning. Whittaker has been the more comfortable fighter in round two.

Ad

Cameron is increasing his forward pressure. Whittaker lands a right hand and celebrates by putting a hand up. Cameron has some blood coming from his nose.

Round 2:

Ben Whittaker's jab has been sharp thus far. Liam Cameron is charging forward to potentially wear down Whittaker over the ten rounds. Cameron is starting to swarm Whittaker and prevent him from striking at range.

Whittaker is showing signs of discomfort. Cameron lands a solid right hand. Cameron pushes Whittaker back. Whittaker lands a cracking right hand. Cameron is hurt BAD! Whittaker swarms Cameron with a barrage of heavy punches.

Ad

The referee steps in. This fight is all over. Cameron is protesting. There is a disruption near the outside of the ring involving Whittaker, it looks like he screamed at Cameron's corner. Whittaker is celebrating. The crowd is giving mixed reactions.

Official Result: Ben Whittaker def. Liam Cameron by standing TKO (overhand right). Round 2, 1:53

Watch Whittaker stop Cameron by TKO below:

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jake Foley
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications