Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 purses are topics of interest ahead of the pair's rematch. Unfortunately, no official figures have been disclosed by Boxxer or either fighter. However, estimates can be made based on both men's past earnings.

Sporty Salaries reports Whittaker's purse from his first bout with Cameron as a career high of $150,000. Every prior payout fell below the $100,000 mark. However, TheSportster reports a much higher estimated purse for Whittaker's first fight with Cameron: between $250,000 and $350,000.

Given the level of hype drawn by their rematch, Whittaker is likely to earn around $350,000 this time. Though figures, even estimates, for their past bouts are scarce. As far as Cameron is concerned, only Sporty Salaries lists estimates for his past earnings due to his low profile.

The outlet reports a $100,000 purse for his first fight with Whittaker. Curiously, it isn't his highest-ever payout according to the report, as he is believed to have pocketed $200,000 against former IBO light heavyweight champion and one-time WBA (Super) light heavyweight title challenger Lyndon Arthur.

However, with no championship belt on the line, it is unlikely that Cameron earns close to $200,000 for the rematch with Whittaker. Instead, a figure closer to $150,000 seems more realistic. Regardless, the matchup is of great significance to both boxers, with Whittaker shouldering tremendous pressure.

Cameron, by contrast, is a dark horse who gave Whittaker his toughest challenge and seemed to be on course to take over in their first bout. He will look to prove that his success against Whittaker was no fluke. Conversely, his showboating rival will be determined to prove the opposite.

What happened in the first Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron fight?

The first encounter between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron took place on the undercard of the first clash between light heavyweight greats Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol. It represented the highest-level fight that 'The Surgeon' had ever been a part of, and it showed.

His showboating was kept to a minimum, and his punching power proved useless against the tough and disciplined Cameron. Before long, Whittaker gassed out, and Cameron began to take over the fight. However, a bizarre clinch tussle against the ropes saw both men spill out of the ring, during which Whittaker injured himself.

With Whittaker unable to continue, the bout was stopped in round six and ruled a no-contest.

