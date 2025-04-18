Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

With their rematch just days away, a Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron stats comparison is in order. Both men face each other this Sunday (April 20), where they will look to settle differences in a bout that has quickly taken the form of a proving ground.
Whittaker has been the subject of tremendous criticism from fans and pundits alike. Many have questioned his heart, gas tank, and ceiling as a boxer given the direction his initial bout with Cameron seemed to be trending toward before its anticlimactic end.
Meanwhile, Cameron is determined to prove that his fine performance last time was no fluke. How then, do both men compare?
Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron: Age, height, weight, and reach
The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron rematch represents a clash between two men who are polar opposites. This is reflected in their respective attributes. Whittaker was born on July 6, 1997 in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England, making him 27 years old.
Cameron, meanwhile, was born on Oct. 21, 1990, making him 34, several years older than his rival. In terms of height, Whittaker is three inches taller at 6-feet-3 compared to Cameron's height of 6 feet. Their reach, though, is nearly identical, with Whittaker having a reach of 75.2 inches, while Cameron's is 75 flat.
As far as their weight is concerned, both men compete at light heavyweight, but Whittaker weighed in at 174.9 pounds for their prior bout, while Cameron hit the scales at 174.6 pounds.
Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron: Boxing record and knockout ratio
Although he's never been a world champion, or come close, Ben Whittaker was once a highly regarded prospect. This was due, in large part, to his undefeated record, which has since been semi-blemished by a no-contest against Liam Cameron, leaving him at 8-0-1.
Cameron, by contrast, doesn't have the luster of being an unbeaten fighter. He is, though, far more experienced at 23-6-1. When it comes to their punching power, Whittaker's statistics are deceptive, as he has five stoppages in 8 wins, giving him a 62.5% knockout percentage.
However, the caliber of opponent he has faced has been rather poor. Cameron, though, is a lesser puncher, with 10 stoppages in 23 wins for a 43.48% knockout percentage.
Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron rematch prediction
The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron rematch will be a tough bout to predict, but Cameron will likely emerge victorious due to his discipline, focus, and gas tank.