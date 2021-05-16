Beneil Dariush calls out Justin Gaethje and Islam Makachev after Tony Ferguson win at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush has called out Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev after a dominant win at UFC 262 over Tony Ferguson. Dariush worked Ferguson for three straight rounds during their co-main event bout and now has his sights set on his next potential opponent.

During his post-fight press conference at UFC 262, Beneil Dariush stated that he would observe how the landscape changes in the lightweight division within the next few months.

Dariush called out both Gaethje and Makhachev and jokingly billed 'The Highlight' as "the scared man." Dariush also doesn't understand the logic behind the upcoming fight booked between Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

"We gotta see how the landscape changes in the next couple of months. Dustin is fighting Conor, big fight obviously, possible #1 contender. Justin "the scared man" Gaethje, he is on deck and he wants blood, so he's out there. Who else is there? Islam is fighting Thiago Moises, I don't get that fight but I guess he couldn't fight anybody. Islam is up there, he is a contender. We just gotta pay attention to who's gonna be there available for me. I'm thinking like, either December or next year."

Beneil Dariush concluded his statement by claiming that fans could expect him to return to the octagon in either December or next year. The lightweight contender is expected to take some time off from the competition to spend valuable time with his family. Dariush and his wife are expecting their first child soon.

Beneil Dariush registered the biggest win of his career at UFC 262

In the co-main event of UFC 262, Beneil Dariush shared the stage with former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. 'Benny D' got the better of Ferguson and outworked 'El Cucuy' for three straight rounds to get his hand raised by the end of the bout.

The win was quite possibly the most significant victory of Dariush's career. Moving forward, the rising lightweight fighter will aim to share the octagon with a fighter of a similar caliber or better.

NEXT-LEVEL TOUGHNESS ON DISPLAY. 😳



Dariush locks in the heel hook but Ferguson somehow battles out! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/cxplA1qWKp — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021