Beneil Dariush fears Conor McGregor returning to lightweight may not end well for him

Beneil Dariush recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's potential return to the lightweight division. While McGregor's recent bulk has cast doubts on his return to 155 lbs., Dariush believes 'The Notorious' could pull it off with his resources.

Dariush is currently on the brink of getting a title shot, with only his upcoming clash against Charles Oliveira standing in his way. While he is well aware of the clout McGregor brings to the division, he is more concerned about the "logjam" that comes along with it.

The Assyrian-American is yet again worried about his long-awaited title shot getting further delayed by McGregor's return. The 34-year-old recently told MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun:

"As far as him re-entering the lightweight division, I feel it's great. It's great, we get more eyes on us. What I don't like is how slow things start to move. Because everybody wants to fight him and everybody is willing to sit out and wait for him. And if he does win and let's say he wants to fight for the title, they'll wait, you know. They'll push things back and they'll make things take forever. So I see the benefits of Conor coming back but the negatives I think for me personally outweighs it. Because it just slows things down and you get such a logjam."

Beneil Dariush predicts "absolute domination" over Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Beneil Dariush is currently riding a magnificent eight-fight win streak topped off by a clinical decision win over surging Polish contender Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 last October. He can cement his claim to a title shot with a win over No.1-ranked contender and former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 289.

Dariush has boldly promised "absolute domination" over 'do Bronx' after his somewhat competitive outing against Gamrot. The Assyrian-American further told Farah Hannoun:

“The focus of this fight is to be perfect. Personally, the way I see it is domination. I plan on dominating this fight. I want to remind people. because I think my last fight was kind of close. The fight will be an absolute domination, is what it’s going to be. I will do what I plan to do, and there’s nothing he can do to stop it. That’s what I hope for.”

