"It'll be the first time I'm upset with the UFC" - Beneil Dariush on Conor McGregor potentially jumping the queue for a title shot

Beneil Dariush is currently riding a magnificent seven-fight win streak that includes a dominant unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson. Currently ranked No.3 in the lightweight division, Dariush will be looking to make a bid for the title in the near future.

However, Beneil Dariush is concerned about Conor McGregor jumping the line for a shot at the 155-pound strap. While the Irishman is currently placed No.9 on the lightweight ladder, Dariush believes a media stunt from the Irishman would be enough to earn him a chance at regaining gold.

The Iranian-born American also revealed that he would be upset with the UFC for the first time if Conor McGregor gets a title shot ahead of him. Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Dariush said:

"Yes, it's definitely a concern. Because you know, I always make a joke about this but it's true; Conor can make a highlight video of training hard and like, 'Alright guys, title shot. Give the man a title shot. Look what he is doing. Look at the way he is hitting the bag. Look at the way, you know, he is pushing himself in the wheelchair.' I don't know man, he can do whatever he wants and he will get a title shot. It could happen but if it does happen, it'll be the first time I'm upset with the UFC. And I'm gonna call Dana [White] personally and be like, 'Listen buddy, you're gonna triple my paycheck if we're gonna do it this way. Because if you're going to insult me this way, at least you're gonna show me respect with your pocketbook.'"

Beneil Dariush discusses his next fight

Beneil Dariush is currently expected to face Islam Makhachev in a lightweight showdown in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on February 26.

Despite Makhachev ammassing a nine-fight winning streak with his formidable wrestling pedigree, Dariush isn't scared to grapple with the Dagestani.

According to the 32-year-old, he is well-versed in all aspects of the game and can take on Makhachev in any realm. Beneil Dariush, a formidable grappler in his own right, recently told RT Sport:

“I don’t really think too much about Islam – I think about me. What do I do in my fights? I’m a grappler, obviously, so I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh, he’s a grappler – I can’t grapple.’ Of course I’m going to try and grapple. I know how to strike, so of course I’m going to use my striking,” he continued. “I’m not a person where I feel like, ‘Oh, I have to do this in order to win the fight.’ I feel comfortable everywhere. So if I want to wrestle, I’ll wrestle. If I want to strike, I’ll strike. If I want to counter, I’ll counter. I can do all things, so I’m not worried about it.”

