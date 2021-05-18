UFC Rankings update: Beneil Dariush's win over Tony Ferguson takes him to third spot while Conor McGregor enters top-5 again 

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush, who cruised to a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in the co-main event at UFC 262, has leapt to the number three spot in the divisional rankings. Dariush was previously ranked ninth in the lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson, courtesy of his three-fight losing skid, has dropped to the sixth position. 'El Cucuy' has now been replaced by former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Ferguson's loss to Beneil Dariush seems to have played in favor of McGregor as the Irishman has re-entered the Top 5 of the lightweight rankings.

Also, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler remains intact at the number four position, despite losing via second-round TKO to Charles Oliveira. 'Iron' Mike is speculated to face the loser of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy (UFC 264), as per several MMA analysts.

"I'll be seeing you soon, bud" - Beneil Dariush wants a title shot soon

Beneil Dariush's co-main event clash against Tony Ferguson was being pegged as a possible title eliminator by many MMA analysts. However, with the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy around the corner, it is uncertain if Dariush will get the shot before the winner of the forthcoming rubber match.

That said, Dariush mentioned in his UFC 262 post-fight interview that he would be open to fighting in a title eliminator. Additionally, Beneil Dariush also stated that he would be sitting out until the end of the year. Dariush is awaiting the birth of his daughter and would like to re-enter the competition in December this year or early 2022.

Reacting to Charles Oliveira's coronation as the champion, 'Benny' congratulated 'Do Bronx', stating that they will meet inside the cage down the line.

"Oh, wow! And the new champ! We have Charles, the new champ. I will be seeing you soon, bud. I thought Charles was going to pull it off. I thought it was going to have to be in the first two rounds. There you have it, he did it...God bless Charles," said Beneil Dariush.

Charles Oliveira had the longest road to a UFC title shot. The Brazilian fought in 28 battles before capturing the undisputed gold. Dariush lauded Oliveira for enduring an arduous journey to the helm of the lightweight bracket.

"He worked so hard. This is the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs. One day you're winning and then you're losing, people forget about you. You don't hear your name anymore. Charles has been through it all," added Beneil Dariush.

