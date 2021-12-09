Beneil Dariush names his picks for the two "most complete" fighters in the UFC lightweight division

Beneil Dariush has named Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira as the two "most complete" fighters in the UFC lightweight division. However, he still fancies himself against both fighters.

During a recent interview with Off Guard, Dariush had this to say:

"I believe the most complete guys are Islam [Mahkachev] and Charles [Oliveira]... I think those are going to be my most difficult matchups. But a good game plan, man, can mess up anybody, no matter how good you’re stylistically matched up. If you can execute the game plan, it changes the game," Beneil Dariush said.

Watch the full interview with Beneil Dariush on Off Guard below:

Oliveira became the most prolific finisher in the UFC when he won the title against Michael Chandler via second-round TKO at UFC 262. It was a record-breaking 17th finish for 'Do Bronx' in the UFC, which means only two of his 19 victories in the promotion have gone the distance.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Charles Oliveira won the lightweight belt and broke his tie with Cerrone for the record of most finishes in UFC history in the same fight. #UFC262 Charles Oliveira won the lightweight belt and broke his tie with Cerrone for the record of most finishes in UFC history in the same fight. #UFC262

Islam Makhachev is on a nine-fight win streak with 10 submission victories. However, Dariush does not seem shaken by his next opponent's prowess on the ground. The Iranian-American has promised that he will go wherever the fight needs to go against Makhachev when they meet on February 26, 2022.

"There's definitely a mirror there"- Beneil Dariush believes his styles mirrors Islam Makhachev's

Beneil Darush recently admitted that his style is similar to that of the Dagestani. Makhachev has excellent grappling skills with a methodical stand-up approach, and Dariush believes he possesses the same type of game.

In a post on RT Sports’ Instagram page, Dariush remarked that he and Islam Makhachev mirror each other's style. The 32-year-old said:

“A lot of people say we mirror each other because we are both southpaw. We both are almost about the same height. I think he's a little bit taller than me… if I don't get too crazy, I try to be also very methodical... I agree with you there's definitely a mirror there.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Beneil Dariush has 21 wins with five knockouts and three submissions compared to Islam Makhachev's 21 wins with 10 submissions and three knockouts. Dariush has been knocked out three times and submitted once, while Makhachev has tasted defeat only once, via knockout.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Aziel Karthak