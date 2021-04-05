Beneil Dariush plans to 'outcrazy' Tony Ferguson in their upcoming clash at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson are expected to clash next month at UFC 262. While everyone is expecting fireworks in the lightweight battle, Dariush has promised to make it an interesting fight.

Revealing his strategy to 'outcrazy' Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush said in a recent interview with South China Morning Post:

"I’ve been joking about this. But I’ll tell you the same thing I told everybody else. The goal is to out-crazy Tony, so let’s see how that goes.”

According to the Assyrian-American, preparing for a Tony Ferguson fight is a challenging affair due to the sheer unpredictability that 'El Cucuy' brings to the table.

On training for Ferguson, Beneil Dariush further said:

"You never know what he’s going to do. If that’s not exciting to you, I don’t know what is. You prepare the best you can but you do not know what he’s gonna do. You just don’t. It makes actually training for him really difficult, too. Because, what I am going to drill? What am I going to focus on? I’m kinda enjoying this. It’s a freedom I haven’t felt in a while.”

Beneil Dariush is currently riding a six-fight win streak and is ranked at #9 in the lightweight division. Speaking of a lull in his career before his resurgence, the 31 year old said:

"It’s been trusting God that through the difficulties there was something coming. And I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t even know it was gonna continue to be in fighting, but something good was coming. I just try to stay faithful and patient and now we’re here."

Beneil Dariush is preparing for a 'wild' Tony Ferguson

Having dropped back-to-back bouts against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, there has been talk of Tony Ferguson losing his edge.

However, Beneil Dariush does not seem to be affected by debates of Ferguson being past his prime. Talking about 'El Cucuy' at his finest, Dariush said:

"I try to look at his best fights where he was at his sharpest and I want to go after that Tony. That’s the Tony I’m trying to beat. [The] Tony that’s hard to takedown. The Tony that doesn’t get tired. The Tony that can take a punch. And is willing to take two [punches] just to give one and eventually he takes over. I’m preparing for the wild man."