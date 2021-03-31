UFC 262 fight card: All the fights that have been announced thus far

UFC 262 promises to bring all the action and more to what is expected to be a packed house at the Toyoto Center in Houston, Texas. With a number of fights already on the upcoming event, fans are just a few weeks away from having the ultimate fight experience.

What can fans expect for UFC 262?

Scheduled to take place on May 15th, 2021, UFC 262 currently features a headlining bout for the lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

After a massively successful debut performance, Chandler gained superstardom status overnight after his devastating knockout win against number six ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker. The 34-year old quickly pounced on the opportunity to call out the top dogs in the division. Although the impressive win brought him immense popularity, a title shot after being just a fight old into the organization, was unexpected.

Another lightweight contest that has made it to the main card at UFC 262 is Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush. Currently on a two-fight losing trajectory, Tony Ferguson seems a little out of his element. His opponent, meanwhile, boasts a commendable six-fight win streak. Following his most recent setback against number one lightweight contender Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson will be desperately looking to get back to his old winning ways.

Also making it to the final card in his much-awaited comeback is 35-year old Nate Diaz. Booked to lock horns with British martial artist Leon Edwards, Diaz is expected to re-enter the octagon after being out of the sport for over a year. Sharing the exciting news via Twitter, Diaz said:

"Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old. I’ll see you guys there"

Catch Diaz in action ahead of his upcoming exhibition at UFC 262!

After facing Belal Muhammad earlier this month in what ended up being a no-contest bout, the 29-year old from Birmingham is set to fight to Diaz in the upcoming UFC 262 event.

Nate Diaz will return against Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15, sources told @arielhelwani.



It will be the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/kUXHzGi60P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2021

With thrilling fights scheduled for a variety of weight classes, UFC 262 is all set to take off on fight day. Thus far, the announced bouts are:

Women's Flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araújo

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos vs. Joel Álvarez

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov vs. Rafael Alves

Approaching closer to the event date itself, what are your picks and predictions for the stacked fight card?

