Benoit Saint Denis fires back at Mateusz Gamrot with icy warning ahead of UFC Vegas 107

Benoit Saint Denis sent a warning to Mateusz Gamrot as they work toward a potential matchup.

Ad

On May 10, Saint Denis was initially scheduled to fight Joel Alvarez during the UFC 315 pay-per-view main card.

Alvarez pulled out due to an injury on short notice, leading to Kyle Prepolec stepping in and suffering a second-round submission loss.

The No.7-ranked Gamrot accused Saint Denis of turning down his offer to step in for Alvarez, saying this on X:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"BSD turned down the fight next week, what’s wrong with you guys? Grow some balls, cowards!"

Ad

Trending

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Benoit Saint Denis was asked about the accusations from Gamrot during an interview on 'The Ariel Helwani Show.' He responded by saying:

"No way [I turned down the fight against Gamrot]. It's really a fight I would love to have. I'm looking forward for what is happening for his next fight. I hope he wins, and I would love to face him"

Ad

Gamrot reacted to Saint Denis' quote with a laughing emoji on X. The Frenchman then responded by writing:

"Good luck on May 31st #UFCVegas107. Do your best to make it entertaining before I shut you down"

Check out the posts below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mateusz Gamrot has been scheduled for a fight night co-main event against Ludovit Klein on May 31 at UFC Vegas 107. Gamrot is taking a risk to avoid a longer layoff, as Klein is unranked in the lightweight division.

Benoit Saint Denis allegedly wasn't only fighter to turn down fight against Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot last fought in August 2024, suffering a split decision loss against Dan Hooker, which ended his three-fight winning streak.

Ad

Over the past few months, Gamrot has been eager to return to action and potentially re-enter the lightweight title picture.

The 34-year-old has struggled to find an opponent, leading to his attempt to fight Benoit Saint Denis on short notice.

Meanwhile, the No.1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan and unranked Mauricio Ruffy reportedly declined a fight against Gamrot.

Tsarukyan is likely one win away from a title shot, and claimed a rematch win against Gamrot wouldn't benefit him. Gamrot defeated Tsarukyan by unanimous decision in June 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.