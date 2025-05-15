  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Benoit Saint Denis fires back at Mateusz Gamrot with icy warning ahead of UFC Vegas 107

Benoit Saint Denis fires back at Mateusz Gamrot with icy warning ahead of UFC Vegas 107

By Jake Foley
Modified May 15, 2025 17:39 GMT
Benoit Saint Denis
Benoit Saint Denis (left) responded to Mateusz Gamrot's (right) claims (Image courtesy: @BenoitSt_Denis and @Mateusz_Gamrot on Instagram]

Benoit Saint Denis sent a warning to Mateusz Gamrot as they work toward a potential matchup.

Ad

On May 10, Saint Denis was initially scheduled to fight Joel Alvarez during the UFC 315 pay-per-view main card.

Alvarez pulled out due to an injury on short notice, leading to Kyle Prepolec stepping in and suffering a second-round submission loss.

The No.7-ranked Gamrot accused Saint Denis of turning down his offer to step in for Alvarez, saying this on X:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"BSD turned down the fight next week, what’s wrong with you guys? Grow some balls, cowards!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's post below:

Ad

Benoit Saint Denis was asked about the accusations from Gamrot during an interview on 'The Ariel Helwani Show.' He responded by saying:

"No way [I turned down the fight against Gamrot]. It's really a fight I would love to have. I'm looking forward for what is happening for his next fight. I hope he wins, and I would love to face him"
Ad

Gamrot reacted to Saint Denis' quote with a laughing emoji on X. The Frenchman then responded by writing:

"Good luck on May 31st #UFCVegas107. Do your best to make it entertaining before I shut you down"

Check out the posts below:

Ad
Ad

Mateusz Gamrot has been scheduled for a fight night co-main event against Ludovit Klein on May 31 at UFC Vegas 107. Gamrot is taking a risk to avoid a longer layoff, as Klein is unranked in the lightweight division.

Benoit Saint Denis allegedly wasn't only fighter to turn down fight against Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot last fought in August 2024, suffering a split decision loss against Dan Hooker, which ended his three-fight winning streak.

Ad

Over the past few months, Gamrot has been eager to return to action and potentially re-enter the lightweight title picture.

The 34-year-old has struggled to find an opponent, leading to his attempt to fight Benoit Saint Denis on short notice.

Meanwhile, the No.1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan and unranked Mauricio Ruffy reportedly declined a fight against Gamrot.

Tsarukyan is likely one win away from a title shot, and claimed a rematch win against Gamrot wouldn't benefit him. Gamrot defeated Tsarukyan by unanimous decision in June 2022.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications