Benoit Saint Denis faces heat as Chael Sonnen joins Mateusz Gamrot in calling out "fake tough guys"

Benoit Saint Denis was scheduled to face Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 this weekend. However, Alvarez had to withdraw due to a hand injury. Following this, a drama unfolded, including online confrontations between the Frenchman and Mateusz Gamrot.

Since his defeat at UFC 305 against Dan Hooker, 'Gamer' has not returned to the octagon for a fight. While waiting for his next opponent, Gamrot allegedly wanted to face Saint Denis at UFC 315 after Alvarez's withdrawal.

However, when this potential matchup did not materialize, the Polish fighter criticized 'God of War' in a post on X, saying:

"BSD turned down the fight next week, what’s wrong with you guys? Grow some balls, cowards!"

Chael Sonnen, known for his unapologetic nature, joined Gamrot and also delivered a harsh critique, saying:

"He’s right. Biggest group of fake tough guys."

Check out Chael Sonnen's reply below:

Saint Denis has a current record of 5 wins and 3 losses in the UFC. After an impressive five-fight win streak, the French fighter has encountered difficulties in his last two bouts.

Both Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano defeated him with a knockout (KO) and a technical knockout (TKO) respectively, bringing a halt to his promising career trajectory in the UFC.

Benoit Saint Denis gets a new opponent for UFC 315

Despite losing his original opponent, Benoit Saint Denis has secured an immediate replacement. Top MMA journalist Aaron Bronster initially reported that Canadian fighter Kyle Prepolec will return to the promotion and replace Joel Alvarez at UFC 315. Later, the UFC officials confirmed it.

In his first stint with the promotion, Prepolec had a record of 0-2, having lost to Nordine Taleb and Austin Hubbard by unanimous decision. However, since leaving the UFC, the Canadian fighter boasts a record of 4-1 and is currently on a three-fight win streak.

