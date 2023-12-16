“Best female boxer in ONE!” - Phetjeeja leaves a trail of destruction heading into super fight against Anissa Meksen in Bangkok

ONE Championship shared highlights of Phetjeeja’s phenomenal run since joining the global martial arts promotion.

On March 17, 'The Queen made her ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 9. The Thai superstar had high expectations after signing with ONE, but nobody could have predicted what she would accomplish in less than a calendar year.

Nine months after her promotional debut, ‘The Queen’ holds a 4-0 record, with all wins by KO/TKO. As a result, the 21-year-old will face Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Ahead of her upcoming world title clash, ONE posted footage of the world-class Thai striker’s highlights on Instagram with the following caption:

““The Queen” PREVAILS 👑 Can Phetjeeja claim the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship against Anissa Meksen on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 👀 @phetjeeja”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for ‘The Queen’:

“Best female boxer in ONE! 🇹🇭🥊🔥🔥”

“Best striker in the world”

“I know the girl at the last nose hurt so badly”

“Watch out for them liver shots! They'll get ya!!”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 @phetjeeja is back”

“Keeping your hands up is a good idea but it’s not full proof”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

What is the ONE Championship record of Phetjeeja’s upcoming opponent?

Anissa Meksen has fought under the ONE banner three times. Firstly, the French-Algerian striker made her promotional debut in September 2021, defeating Cristina Morales by a second-round knockout.

Following her impressive kickboxing debut, Meksen focused on Muay Thai, leading to back-to-back unanimous decision wins against Marie Ruumet and Dangkongfah Banchamek.

‘C18’ is now returning to action at ONE Friday Fights 46 in a matchup of two of the best fighters from different generations.