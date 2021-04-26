Best memes on the internet from UFC 261

UFC 261 was embellished by the sold-out Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans were able to catch their favorite UFC stars compete inside the octagon after more than a year.

It certainly won't be an exaggeration to state that the PPV event exceeded all expectations. The presence of 15,000 fans present inside the arena formed an electric atmosphere making UFC 261 a special event.

While Rose Namajunas dethroned Zhang Weili to claim the strawweight championship, Kamaru Usman and Valentina Shevchenko retained their belts. It has become almost futile to expect Shevchenko to ever be beaten by anyone in her division.

Shevchenko just keeps winning

The exciting fights, the heavy knockouts, the champions falling - all in all UFC 261 was entertaining from start to finish. It obviously allowed the internet to go crazy with their memes.

As usual, Twitter was flooded with memes by the time UFC 261 concluded. Here are some of the most creative memes from the event.

Best memes from UFC 261

Joe Rogan has continually expressed his displeasure with interviewing fighters immediately after they were stunned by a knockout. However, the popular podcast host didn't shy away from doing that at UFC 261.

Joe Rogan out here interviewing fighters after a knockout again pic.twitter.com/TcTcEQAOjt — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) April 25, 2021

2021 has been a shocking ride for Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal - three of the biggest UFC fighters at the box-office All three superstars have lost their respective fights this year, which may be slightly concerning for UFC president Dana White.

Conor McGregor gets knocked out:



Israel Adesanya is no longer undefeated:



Jorge Masvidal gets knocked out:



Dana White: pic.twitter.com/y81pl8cTQB — AquaMMA💎🥃 (@AquaMMA___) April 25, 2021

Thanks to the Photoshop Gods, Ben Askren avenged his devastating loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

No.11 ranked strawweight, Amanda Ribas, also chimed in to share a hilarious Bruce Buffer meme.

Jorge Masvidal donned his usual smile at the main event of UFC 261. Much to his despair, 'Gamebred' was knocked out moments later.

Rose Namajunas isn't just flawless inside the UFC octagon. The strawweight champion is equally as good on the piano. After all, she is 'Still Rose'.

picked zhang, but rose always seems to rise to the occasion. no choice but to respect it pic.twitter.com/lLpXoDWZdP — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) April 25, 2021

kamaru after putting jorge out cold pic.twitter.com/9aCzAwlfkO — Stanky (@stankymma) April 25, 2021

DC: “It’s past your bedtime boy, and stop wearing your sisters clothes” #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/gZIruNoGt1 — SinCity_Sarah (@SinCity_Sarah) April 25, 2021

Overall, UFC 261 was a picture-perfect event, and Kamaru Usman was clearly the showstopper. The 'Nigerian Nightmare' put on a stunning performance to finish Masvidal in the second round, which also marked his fourth successive title defense.

Although there was no confirmation on the date, Dana White has said Usman's next opponent will be Colby Covington. The former interim welterweight champion is currently ranked No.1 in the division.