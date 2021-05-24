Best memes on the internet from UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt

Rob Font legitimized his pursuit of the UFC Bantamweight Title with a win over former champion, Cody Garbrandt. The pair of hard-hitting bantamweights collided in the main event of UFC Vegas 27, which resulted in a victory for the former.

Putting in a stunning display of striking, Font consistently hurt Garbrandt with his clean jabs throughout the five rounds. 'No Love' was hoping to turn the tide of the fight with his superior wrestling, but his opponent was able to successfully deal with it.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza dominated China's Yan Xiaonan, which grabbed her the Performance of the Night bonus.

At the end of UFC Vegas 27, Font and Esparza caught the most attention of fans on the internet. As usual, the fans online went berserk with memes surrounding the event.

Best memes from UFC Vegas 27

Rob Font landed 176 significant strikes on Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27. As a result, 'No Love' found himself on the receiving end of some vicious punches. He sustained a great deal of damage which made the fans compare him to a dummy punching bag.

Nicknamed 'Cookie Monster', Carla Esparza was on fans' radar as well.

The internet didn't go easy on Joe Rogan either, who was not even a part of the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast team.

Garbrandt, best known for his boxing pedigree, tried wrestling with Font during their main event clash.

Tyron Woodley probably got flashbacks from his bout opposite Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson when he saw Garbrandt backing up against the fence, hoping to land a lucky blow.

The internet also trolled Bruno Silva for asking Dana White to raise the performance bonus to $75,000.

One of the biggest talking points of UFC Vegas 27 was Paul Felder's retirement from the sport of MMA. After a six-year-long UFC career, 'The Irish Dragon' decided to call it quits.

Although UFC Vegas 27 wasn't necessarily an action-packed event, it did make the title picture of two weight classes clearer. With huge wins over their respective opponents, Font and Esparza will most likely receive a title shot soon.