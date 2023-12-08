“Best thing TFATK has done in years” - Submission grappling champs Ruotolo twins grace Brendan Schaub’s podcast

Fans were thrilled to see the Ruotolo twins appear on a recent episode of a popular podcast.

Over the past year and a half, Kade and Tye Ruotolo have dominated ONE Championship’s lightweight and welterweight submission grappling divisions. Now that they’ve both claimed a world title, the 20-year-olds are receiving more recognition than ever before.

The Ruotolo twins recently appeared on a podcast called “The Fighter & The Kid,” hosted by Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen. The submission grappling world champions shared a picture on Instagram of themselves with Schaub and Callen, adding the following caption:

“Had a great time on @thefighterandthekid with @brendanschaub @bryancallen 🎥 🎤”

The Instagram comment section was filled with excitement from fans:

Kade Ruotolo last competed under the ONE banner at ONE Fight Night 11. The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion went to war with Tommy Langaker before ultimately emerging victorious by unanimous decision to extend his promotional record to 4-0.

As for Tye, he advanced his promotional record to 5-0 on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion. The 20-year-old endured ten minutes of battle against Magomed Abdulkadirov before securing a unanimous decision win.

Are the Ruotolo twins preparing for a move to MMA?

The Ruotolo twins have established themselves as superstars in submission grappling. With that said, they have bigger dreams in combat sports, including a transition to MMA.

Kade and Tye have begun developing their striking skills to prepare for a potential MMA fight in 2024. Although they both plan to make the move, Kade seems more eager to start his journey, while Tye is more focused on submission grappling.

Only time will tell when the Ruotolos ultimately decide to test themselves in MMA.