Tye Ruotolo says striking fundamentals are coming along nicely in preparation for MMA transition: “I got a lot of fight in me”

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo said his striking is steadily coming along well in preparation for his planned transition to mixed martial arts.

The 20-year-old Atos standout shared this during the post-fight press conference after he claimed the inaugural welterweight grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, with a unanimous decision victory over Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov.

While speaking about his title conquest, Tye Ruotolo also touched on his plans to compete as well in MMA apart from grappling. On his striking fundamentals, he was excited to report that he has constantly been working on them with his team so as to be ready when his MMA time comes.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“I think I'm the best striker in the world, nah I’m kidding. I grew up striking with some Muay Thai, and some boxing. For sure, [I know] some fundamentals. I'm not the person to ask how my striking is, you know. I feel like I got some hands but I think that'd be a better question for Coach [Jason] Parillo or something like that. But, I'm confident, you know, I'm ready to go, I got a lot of fight in me. So when I'm ready to fight it's on.”

Watch the press conference below:

Tye Ruotolo has yet to set a definite timeline for his MMA transition but has underscored that he is firm on the move, part of his push to expand his range as a combat sports athlete.

While he continues to work on his MMA game, the 20-year-old jiu-jitsu ace is looking forward to getting his title reign going and defending the belt to all comers.

Apart from winning the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, his latest victory also earned Ruotolo another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, his fourth in five fights so far in the promotion.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.