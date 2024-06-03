"Best time to find out" - Jo Nattawut ready to overthrow Tawanchai off the featherweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 167

Jo Nattawut is ready to ascend to megastar status, and one man he has to beat to reach such lofty heights is Tawanchai PK Saenchai. Nattawut has a chance at destiny when he challenges Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE 167 on Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

The Thai slugger primarily resides in Atlanta, Georgia and he recently set up camp at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand a couple of weeks before his world title challenge.

Matt Lucas, Fairtex Training Center's Director of Public Relations, released a short hype video for Nattawut ahead of ONE 167 and showed 'Smokin Jo'' discussing the magnitude of his world title challenge.

Nattawut said:

"I really like Muay Thai and I had a chance to try and I kept going, and now I want to be a great champion, so I kept training. This is for the world title. The world title fight is so big, and everybody is watching. If I win this, it means my life is successful."

He added:

"I have good hands, good kicks. I have to see how he'll gonna come, how I'm gonna respond. I think in the ring, then will be the best time to find out."

Nattawut first fought Tawanchai in a non-title kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15, and their absolute barnburner left wants wanting more. Despite losing to Tawanchai in the Oct. 2023 duel, Jo Nattawut did more than enough in the fight that some fans still debate the unanimous decision result.

Nattawut has a chance to not only avenge his defeat but also to dethrone Tawanchai at ONE 167. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jo Nattawut says his career trajectory is at a perfect timeline

Jo Nattawut is one of the most respected Thai fighters of his generation, and the former WMC Muay Thai world champion believes it's the right time to challenge Tawanchai.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nattawut said he's prepared to dethrone Tawanchai and claim the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title for himself.

Nattawut said:

"I think it's a perfect timeline. I think it's a perfect time."