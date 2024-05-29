Grizzled veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut gets candid about his fighting career: “If I don't enjoy it anymore I'll just leave”

Third-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender and world title challenger 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut of Thailand admits he's nearing the end of his glorious career as a prizefighter, and that there's only one reason he's sticking around -- because he's still having fun.

Nattawut is one of the most exciting fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization. A hit with the fans, 'Smokin' Jo is never in a boring fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nattawut says he has no problem riding off into the sunset if he feels fighting no longer gives him joy.

The 34-year-old Thai veteran stated:

"That's why I say at the end of my career, if I don't enjoy it anymore then I'll just leave. I don't have anything against that."

Nattawut will have one more shot at glory when he takes on the divisional king in a highly anticipated rematch next week.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut is set to challenge countryman Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action on U.S. primetime, live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Jo Nattawut ready to go the distance with Tawanchai: "It will be different with the cardio"

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut plans to bring the fight to Tawanchai PK Saenchai from the opening bell. But the 34-year-old veteran says that he can go the full five rounds if need be.

He told ONE Championship:

"It will be different with the cardio, yes, because you have to prepare for five rounds. Like when I fight three rounds, I just go. Just go, go, go. I don't have to worry about anything. But this time, I have to see a little bit more because it’s longer. But I’ve fought five rounds before, so I never had a problem."