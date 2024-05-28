"That's gonna help" - Striking specialist Jo Nattawut says his blend of Muay Thai will be an instant hit in the US

Jo Nattawut hopes that his exciting brand of Muay Thai will help the sport to crossover into a massively untapped market.

Of course, 'Smokin' Jo has made his name competing in ONE Championship where he has built up a reputation for putting on great fights.

As a US resident with family there, he hopes that he can make a difference in growing Muay Thai overseas where it is yet to really take off.

In order to do this, of course the sport needs stars that US fans can get behind but it also needs the all-action fighters that can set the bar high for what fans can expect.

Nattawut believes that he can impact Muay Thai globally through this thanks to his fighting style that is on show each time he steps inside the Circle.

All you need to do is look at his last fight against Luke Lessei to see why this may be true after the two men put on a war for the ages at ONE Fight Night 17.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nattawut spoke about influencing the US fans by always putting on great fights:

"Everybody that's watching the fights, they love it. No one complained about watching the events with it. If it's my fight, everybody enjoys it and likes it with my style, so that's gonna help a lot, too."

ONE 167 will be no different for Jo Nattawut

This same reputation for putting on great fights extends to the next fight that Jo Nattawut has lined up which could be the biggest of his career.

'Smokin' Jo is set to return at ONE 167, where in the main event, he will look to secure revenge over Tawanchai and take the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in the process.

Nattawut found himself on the wrong end of a close decision in their previous meeting at ONE Fight Night 15 in kickboxing.

Now, he will look to raise his level once again to try and dethrone the champion at an event that will air at US prime time, so you can expect to see him put on a show for the American fans as always.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.