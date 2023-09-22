"Bestie, Sisters, Soul Mates" - Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer share incredible moments from their girls' trip to Bali

UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer have shared incredible moments from their girls' trip to Bali.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are two of the most famous ring girls in the UFC. While Celeste made her debut back in 2006, Palmer has been a part of the company since 2011. Over the years, the two have built a name for themselves and cultivated a legion of devoted admirers.

Every photo that the two post becomes an attraction, garnering attention and drawing in an enthusiastic crowd. The same happened recently as Celeste and Palmer shared pictures and videos from their girls' trip to Bali.

While the ring girls rarely get time off, it looks like Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer have made full use of their break from the UFC, and the two seem to share a good bond between them.

Arianny Celeste once clapped back at Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been quite vocal about the role of the ring girls in the sport. Interestingly, Nurmagomedov has questioned their use in the sport and once claimed they are "the most unnecessary people in MMA". His opinions were thrashed by many, including Arianny Celeste.

Celeste clapped back in an Instagram post and highlighted her hard work in the industry for more than fifteen years. She also mentioned her status as a strong, self-sufficient woman, a real estate investor, and a fearless risk-taker. The UFC ring girl said:

"For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls - we have dedicated time in promoting UFC and showing love and time to our die-hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances. And while the world is very different right now, I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience."

She added:

"You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders. My life is too good to be unhappy . You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me."

Take a look at her post below: