"Bet the house on Pereira" - Fans cry "NINA CURSE" as Nina-Marie Daniele links up with Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320

Nina-Marie Daniele sparring with UFC light heavyweight kingpin Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320 has sparked multiple reactions from fans. Next weekend, Ankalaev will he defending his 205-pound UFC gold for the first time when he runs it back with Alex Pereira.With the frequent jabs the two combatants have been exchanging in the lead-up to the battle, the high-stakes rematch has garnered considerable fan interest.Ahead of UFC 320, Daniele was observed learning Dagestani striking techniques from Ankalaev. She shared a snippet of the same on X, asking fans in the caption:&quot;UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev teaches me Dagestani striking techniques! How did I do? LOL&quot;Check out Nina-Marie Daniele linking up with Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320 below:Several fans took notice of the post. One user made the following comment:&quot;Bet the house on Pereira&quot;The 'Nina curse,' which is compared by several UFC fans to the 'Drake curse,' was mockingly brought up by another user:&quot;NINA CURSE&quot;Other fans joked about how Ankalaev will lose the rematch because of the 'Nina curse,' similar to how Pereira lost his previous fight after being spotted often with Daniele. Several users wrote:&quot;The Nina curse! 🙌 Alex wins&quot;&quot;How champ lost title… Nina effect&quot;&quot;Nina trying to curse Ankalaev for Alex&quot;&quot;The curse of Nina won't work on Big Ank... good try&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]Earlier this year, after losing his UFC title, 'Poatan' took a significant amount of time off to recuperate and learn from his mistakes. Keeping distractions at bay while preparing for the rematch and not disclosing all of his workout details to fans, the Brazilian is certain that he can dethrone the Dagestani, after which the latter won't have a chance to fight for the title again.