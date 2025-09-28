  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Bet the house on Pereira" - Fans cry "NINA CURSE" as Nina-Marie Daniele links up with Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320

"Bet the house on Pereira" - Fans cry "NINA CURSE" as Nina-Marie Daniele links up with Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320

By Subham
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:10 GMT
Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele (right) linking up with Magomed Ankalaev (left) ahead of UFC 320. [Images courtesy: Getty Images, @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]
Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele (right) linking up with Magomed Ankalaev (left) ahead of UFC 320. [Images courtesy: Getty Images, @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Nina-Marie Daniele sparring with UFC light heavyweight kingpin Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320 has sparked multiple reactions from fans. Next weekend, Ankalaev will he defending his 205-pound UFC gold for the first time when he runs it back with Alex Pereira.

Ad

With the frequent jabs the two combatants have been exchanging in the lead-up to the battle, the high-stakes rematch has garnered considerable fan interest.

Ahead of UFC 320, Daniele was observed learning Dagestani striking techniques from Ankalaev. She shared a snippet of the same on X, asking fans in the caption:

"UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev teaches me Dagestani striking techniques! How did I do? LOL"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele linking up with Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320 below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several fans took notice of the post. One user made the following comment:

"Bet the house on Pereira"

The 'Nina curse,' which is compared by several UFC fans to the 'Drake curse,' was mockingly brought up by another user:

"NINA CURSE"

Other fans joked about how Ankalaev will lose the rematch because of the 'Nina curse,' similar to how Pereira lost his previous fight after being spotted often with Daniele. Several users wrote:

Ad
"The Nina curse! 🙌 Alex wins"
"How champ lost title… Nina effect"
"Nina trying to curse Ankalaev for Alex"
"The curse of Nina won't work on Big Ank... good try"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

Earlier this year, after losing his UFC title, 'Poatan' took a significant amount of time off to recuperate and learn from his mistakes. Keeping distractions at bay while preparing for the rematch and not disclosing all of his workout details to fans, the Brazilian is certain that he can dethrone the Dagestani, after which the latter won't have a chance to fight for the title again.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications