  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I’m only showing 5%" - Alex Pereira makes key revelation ahead of UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev

"I’m only showing 5%" - Alex Pereira makes key revelation ahead of UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev

By Subham
Modified Sep 21, 2025 05:28 GMT
UFC 313: Pereira v Ankalaev - Source: Getty
Alex Pereira (pictured) makes key revelation ahead of UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira has admitted that he is not being completely open and honest with his followers about his preparation and training ahead of the UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev next month.

Ad

'Poatan' is preparing to avenge his loss and secure his UFC light heavyweight strap, which he lost earlier this year at UFC 313 to Ankalaev by unanimous decision. Since then, persistent rumors of a rematch have circulated, with Ankalaev criticizing Pereira. Pereira, however, did not rush into a rematch. Instead, he concentrated on training, recuperation, and healing.

Now, with a few weeks left for the rematch, Pereira has been sharing some videos of his training with fans. In a recent clip, the Brazilian admitted that he has learnt from the mistakes he made in the last bout. He also confessed that so far, he has shared only a small portion of what he has been working on:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I watched it a few times. I didn't watch it as many times as the others, but I think it was enough to see where the mistakes were. It's obvious that there were some mistakes. We are training with the guys. The guys are good in exchange. I brought some people from outside. I didn't post a lot of videos this time. Sometimes people say that I'm showing too much, but I'm only showing 5%. If you're impressed with it, it's cool 5% is perfect. We are not going to have a lot of videos."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Ad

Alex Pereira has no intention of fighting Magomed Ankalaev a third time

Ahead of the UFC 320 rematch, Alex Pereira seems confident that he can dethrone Magomed Ankalaev, after which the latter won't have the opportunity to fight for the title anymore.

'Poatan' believes once he beats Ankalaev, the chances of a trilogy bout are bleak. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said :

"I think the story will be over. It's obviously out of my control. It's up to the UFC. If they want to do it again, I'll fight anyone. To be honest, from everything we've seen, I think with him losing, I don't think he's going to fight for the title anymore."
About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications