"I’m only showing 5%" - Alex Pereira makes key revelation ahead of UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira has admitted that he is not being completely open and honest with his followers about his preparation and training ahead of the UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev next month.'Poatan' is preparing to avenge his loss and secure his UFC light heavyweight strap, which he lost earlier this year at UFC 313 to Ankalaev by unanimous decision. Since then, persistent rumors of a rematch have circulated, with Ankalaev criticizing Pereira. Pereira, however, did not rush into a rematch. Instead, he concentrated on training, recuperation, and healing.Now, with a few weeks left for the rematch, Pereira has been sharing some videos of his training with fans. In a recent clip, the Brazilian admitted that he has learnt from the mistakes he made in the last bout. He also confessed that so far, he has shared only a small portion of what he has been working on:&quot;I watched it a few times. I didn't watch it as many times as the others, but I think it was enough to see where the mistakes were. It's obvious that there were some mistakes. We are training with the guys. The guys are good in exchange. I brought some people from outside. I didn't post a lot of videos this time. Sometimes people say that I'm showing too much, but I'm only showing 5%. If you're impressed with it, it's cool 5% is perfect. We are not going to have a lot of videos.&quot;Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:Alex Pereira has no intention of fighting Magomed Ankalaev a third timeAhead of the UFC 320 rematch, Alex Pereira seems confident that he can dethrone Magomed Ankalaev, after which the latter won't have the opportunity to fight for the title anymore.'Poatan' believes once he beats Ankalaev, the chances of a trilogy bout are bleak. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said :&quot;I think the story will be over. It's obviously out of my control. It's up to the UFC. If they want to do it again, I'll fight anyone. To be honest, from everything we've seen, I think with him losing, I don't think he's going to fight for the title anymore.&quot;