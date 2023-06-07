MMA fans were creative with their responses to a video of a baby with impressive kicking form.

As MMA continues to grow, prospective fighters will start to improve at a younger age. A primary example was potentially shown in a viral video circulating on social media. Karate Combat, a full-contact striking league, shared a video on Instagram of a baby in diapers throwing a clean leg kick and head kick. The post was captioned:

“Who taught this baby how to kick?!!”

The comment section was filled with MMA fans that were impressed or ready with a funny joke:

“Little baby has better foot control than those ufc fighters"

“He has better kick form than khabib”

“he even pivots his left foot like a pro”

“His mother installed a heavy-bag for him inside her belly lol that’s the only explanation”

“@WonderboyMMA must be the real father!”

The baby in the video might not become an MMA fighter, but they are on the right track.

Meanwhile, there is another baby who could have a future in combat sports after their father, who is in the UFC.

MMA fans react to Ian Garry hilariously making his baby kick a dummy

UFC welterweight Ian Garry introduced a baby boy to the world in October 2022. Since then, the toddler has been with Garry during his last two fight weeks. After his latest win against Daniel Rodriguez, ‘The Future’ appeared at a Karate Combat event with his son.

A video of Garry circulated on social media of him hilariously making his baby kick a training dummy. Once the footage made its way to Twitter, MMA fans had plenty of funny comments ready:

“I saw those eye pokes at the end @iangarryMMA”

“Those head kicks are vicious”

“Lil Garry vs Hasbulla book it”

“Right now, only menace he is making is in daipers.”

Garry’s baby will have a tough time one day surpassing his father’s success in the Octagon. Since making his UFC debut in October 2021, ‘The Future’ has won five consecutive fights, including three inside the distance. He currently holds the number 13 ranking in the UFC welterweight division.

