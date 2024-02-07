"Better physique than Leon Edwards" - Diego Lopes' recent look has fans awestruck

Diego Lopes has just set his fans ablaze with excitement after posting a recent picture on Instagram. The picture, which consists of a shirtless Lopes strolling over the Brazilian jiu-jitsu mats, is part of a collage that showcase an impressive physique on his part.

Naturally, fans flocked to the comment section to sing their praises. Lopes, who has quickly become a fan favorite due to his all-action fighting style, was showered with compliments ranging from praise for his physique, to some even labeling him a future champion.

One fan predicted that the Brazilian would run through his UFC 300 opponent, Sodiq Yusuff:

"Diego by execution"

Another fan compared the 145-pound action fighter's physique to Leon Edwards', who is known for sporting one of the more aesthetic frames in MMA:

"Better physique than Leon Edwards"

Others even went as far as to declare him a future featherweight champion:

"Future 145 champ"

Some comments even likened his physique to that of a gladiator:

"Shape de gladiator."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Diego Lopes' physique update

Lopes is currently on a two-fight win streak, having scored a first-round knockout over Pat Sabatini at UFC 295 and a first-round submission over Gavin Tucker at UFC on ESPN 50. However, despite his tremendous success, he remains unranked. But, his upcoming matchup with Yusuff could change that.

Yusuff is currently ranked at #13 in the featherweight division. A win over him would propel Lopes into being within touching distance of the top 10.

Diego Lopes' feud with Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes' promotional debut took place at UFC 288, when he stepped in on short-notice to replace an injured Bryce Mitchell against Movsar Evloev.

With just a week to prepare, the Brazilian submission specialist took on the unbeaten Russian grappler, and despite being woefully underprepared, he impressed everyone.

He was dangerous throughout the bout, with various submission attempts, as he dragged Evloev into his most exciting UFC fight to date. Unfortunately, Lopes ultimately lost via unanimous decision.

He has since taken a swipe at the unbeaten Russian, who UFC CEO Dana White recently criticized.

In a since deleted tweet, Lopes claimed that he is responsible for the only Evloev fight White approved of. This drew Evloev's ire, and the two subsequently engaged in a back-and-forth on social media.