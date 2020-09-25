This Saturday’s UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa pay-per-view is almost upon us and the complete betting odds have been released for the 11 fights, including two title bouts that are scheduled to take place on the blockbuster card.
The headliner of the event features an intriguing battle for the UFC middleweight championship between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and undefeated contender Paulo Costa. Both Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are at the top of their game as well as undefeated in their respective pro-fighting careers, so the stakes couldn't get any bigger as the pair look to settle their rivalry this Saturday.
The co-main event will usher in a new era in the UFC with the crowning of a new champion crowned as Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz with the vacant UFC light heavyweight title is on the line.
Check out the full odds for UFC 253 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC 253 Odds
Israel Adesanya -140
Paulo Costa +120
Dominick Reyes -200
Jan Blachowicz +170
Ketlen Vieira -280
Sijara Eubanks +240
Kai Kara-France -185
Brandon Royval +160
Zubair Tukhugov -160
Hakeem Dawodu +140
Brad Riddell -240
Alex da Silva +205
Jake Matthews -450
Diego Sanchez +350
Shane Young -165
Ludovit Klein +125
Aleksa Camur -130
William Knight +110
Juan Espino -220
Jeff Hughes +185
Khadis Ibragimov -240
Danilo Marques +205
In the main event, Israel Adesanya starts as the betting favorite while his opponent Paulo Costa opened as a betting underdog. Heading into the fight, many claimed that Adesanya will face a torrid time trying to deal with the unadulterated knockout power that Costa comes with but the betting odds are a proof of the fact that Israel Adesanya is as dangerous as they come. With a solid counter-striking game and a bag full of tricks, the champ is full of confidence that he will derail Costa's hype train come Saturday.Published 25 Sep 2020, 03:03 IST