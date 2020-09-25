This Saturday’s UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa pay-per-view is almost upon us and the complete betting odds have been released for the 11 fights, including two title bouts that are scheduled to take place on the blockbuster card.

The headliner of the event features an intriguing battle for the UFC middleweight championship between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and undefeated contender Paulo Costa. Both Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are at the top of their game as well as undefeated in their respective pro-fighting careers, so the stakes couldn't get any bigger as the pair look to settle their rivalry this Saturday.

The co-main event will usher in a new era in the UFC with the crowning of a new champion crowned as Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz with the vacant UFC light heavyweight title is on the line.

Check out the full odds for UFC 253 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC 253 Odds

Israel Adesanya -140

Paulo Costa +120

Dominick Reyes -200

Jan Blachowicz +170

Ketlen Vieira -280

Sijara Eubanks +240

Kai Kara-France -185

Brandon Royval +160

Zubair Tukhugov -160

Hakeem Dawodu +140

Brad Riddell -240

Alex da Silva +205

Jake Matthews -450

Diego Sanchez +350

Shane Young -165

Ludovit Klein +125

Aleksa Camur -130

William Knight +110

Juan Espino -220

Jeff Hughes +185

Khadis Ibragimov -240

Danilo Marques +205

In the main event, Israel Adesanya starts as the betting favorite while his opponent Paulo Costa opened as a betting underdog. Heading into the fight, many claimed that Adesanya will face a torrid time trying to deal with the unadulterated knockout power that Costa comes with but the betting odds are a proof of the fact that Israel Adesanya is as dangerous as they come. With a solid counter-striking game and a bag full of tricks, the champ is full of confidence that he will derail Costa's hype train come Saturday.