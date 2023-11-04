"Big business in Barcelona” - Is Ilia Topuria fighting Alexander Volkanovski next? ‘El Matador’ meeting UFC Vice President could indicate new plans

In the wake of Alexander Volkanovski's KO loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, there were questions about whether or not he would still face Ilia Topuria in January at UFC 297.

Prior to Volkanovski's rematch with Makhachev, all signs pointed to a featherweight title fight in Canada in early 2024.

At the post-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, 'The Great' made it clear that he was still eager to take on Topuria in January. But the damage absorbed during his loss left many hoping that Alexander Volkanovski would take some time to fully recover.

UFC Vice President Hunter Campbell recently met up with Ilia Topuria and his management team to discuss the future of 'El Matador'.

Campbell's meeting coincided with the promotion's announcement that Raquel Pennington and Mayra Beuno Silva will face-off for the women's bantamweight title at UFC 297.

This could mean that Ilia Topuria will take on Alexander Volkanovski at an alternative date. It could also mean that 'El Matador' will fight for an interim title, possibly in Canada, should 'The Great' decide to take an extended break from competition.

After meeting with Hunter Campbell yesterday, Ilia Topuria's manager took to Instagram to share the following:

"Big business on the streets of Barcelona. @iliatopuria @josemdiazf @orin_luca and big thank you to My guy Hunter Campbell coming all the way to Spain to get s**t done!"

See the post below:

Alexander Volkanovski's teammate says Islam Makhachev has suffered severe damage to his leg

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev faced off in the main event of UFC 294 on 11 days notice after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Their duel in Abu Dhabi was a highly-anticipated affair given the competitive nature of their first fight at UFC Perth in February. Both Makhachev and Volkanovski also predicted a better performance in the rematch.

The lightweight champion once again defended his belt. But this time in far more conclusive fashion, as he landed a head kick that wobbled 'The Great' before a finish with ground-and-pound strikes.

Alexander Volkanovski's teammate, Craig Jones, has now revealed that the lightweight champ may have suffered serious damage to his leg following UFC 294.

He said this:

"He was actually limping on his leg. I think he might've broken his leg or something when he kicked Volk's head... His leg looked quite injured, so I said to Volk, 'Man if you ate that, you had [the fight] in the bag, he had a broken leg.' You know what I mean."

Watch the video below from 26:35: