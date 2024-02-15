"Big difference in level of competition" - UFC commentator challenges Ilia Topuria's abilities to compete at highest level

Ilia Topuria's promise of total domination over Alexander Volkanovski come fight night this Saturday at UFC 298 have been called into question.

Former UFC middleweight champion and present-day commentator Michael Bisping recently spoke on the Spaniard's skill-set at the elite level.

It is the Englishman's opinion that Topuria has not yet proven that his abilities will hold the same at the very top of the featherweight division, despite his previous domination over Josh Emmett, who just last year fought for the interim featherweight title.

According to Bisping, who was talking to ESPN MMA, it's not enough:

"When you look at Topuria, look at the wrestling game, look at the way he was able to outgrapple and submit Bryce Mitchell, a man that made his career doing that to other people. Bryce Mitchell was also undefeated. There is, however, a big difference in the level of competition. Volkanovski has been pushing back the best of the best for a long time now. Beat Max Holloway three times."

Check out Michael Bisping's assessment of Ilia Topuria's skills (2:09):

It is easy to see why Bisping believes Topuria is yet to prove that his impressive skillset can be imposed on elite-level fighters with the same effectiveness as it has been against fighters who are currently outside of the top five. Nevertheless, Topuria has remained confident in his chances.

In fact, he is already carrying himself as the uncrowned champion, as though the UFC 298 main event is already foregone conclusion. This has led to Volkanovski branding his challenger delusional.

Ilia Topuria has been a more effective grappler than striker

While Ilia Topuria's recent claim to fame is his devastating knockout power and boxing masterclass over Josh Emmett, he actually began his career as a wrestler with a significant submission threat.

In fact, 'El Matador' has finished more fights via submission than either knockout or TKO.

In fact, his last win via finish was by way of submission, when he submitted Bryce Mitchell with an arm-triangle choke in round two. His most recent knockout was over Jai Herbert during a lightweight excursion, when 'El Matador' flattened him in round two.