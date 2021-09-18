"Shame on you for making that fight" - 'Big' John McCarthy blasts Vitor Belfort, Triller, and Florida State Boxing Commission for letting Evander Holyfield fight 

John McCarthy has criticized the Florida State Boxing Commission, Triller, and Vitor Belfort for letting a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield step inside the boxing ring. According to McCarthy, Holyfield has lost his balance with age and is clearly not in the condition to fight.

Seán Sheehan @SeanSheehanBA The Florida commission examining Evander Holyfield The Florida commission examining Evander Holyfield https://t.co/xXqLNghjo9

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Evander Holyfield is turning 59 years old next month. He hasn’t fought in 10 years. He wasn’t scheduled to fight as of two weeks ago. Whoever sanctioned this should be arrested. twitter.com/ComixDepartmen… Evander Holyfield is turning 59 years old next month. He hasn’t fought in 10 years. He wasn’t scheduled to fight as of two weeks ago. Whoever sanctioned this should be arrested. twitter.com/ComixDepartmen…

In a recent interview with The Schmo, John McCarthy stated that the Florida Commission did a terrible job by sanctioning the fight between Holyfield and Belfort. He went on to blast Triller officials for booking the matchup. Ultimately, McCarthy said that Vitor Belfort should have refused to fight a 58-year-old man:

"The balance is gone, the coordination is not the same and if he can't compete with that, it was wrong. In my opinion, it was very right what the California Commission said, 'we're not gonna regulate that fight, we will not allow it', when Florida goes...I look at, there's three groups. Josh Thompson, my partner on Weighing In said it best,'you have the Florida State Athletic Commission, that was a bad mistake. Shame on you for making that fight, that shouldn't have happened. You put a 58-year-old man in there. There was no reason for it. It's just about money. Triller, as a promotion, shame on you. The fact that you'd even make that, horrible. And the last one, the one who could have made sure it didn't happen, is Vitor and I understand that he wants to make money he could have been the last stop in saying 'I'm not gonna fight a 58-year-old," McCarthy said.

Evander Holyfield was brutally stopped on his feet by Belfort in the very first round of their exhibition boxing match on September 11.

John McCarthy doesn't think Evander Holyfield should box anymore

According to John McCarthy, Evander Holyfield should stay retired. This is because he has lost the required level of balance and coordination to step inside the ring with professional fighters. McCarthy said that he didn't want to see Holyfield return to the ring because his body isn't prepared to survive a boxing match anymore:

"Your body changes and the ability to have balance and coordination, it changes, especially when you have a guy coming in last minute. Yes, he has been working out [but] he hasn't been training for a fight and he shouldn't be training for a fight. I love Evander, I did not want to see him in that fight. I don't think that he got hurt in the fight, I think that he got stung by one punch but he was off balance and that just proves that he wasn't prepared to be in a boxing match at the age of 58," McCarthy said.

