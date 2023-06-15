Big Lex's desperate call to 911 got Joseline Hernandez arrested after Floyd Mayweather fight riot

TMZ released the 911 call audio from musical artist Big Lex after she was beaten up by Joseline Hernandez at Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition boxing event.

On Sunday, June 10, Mayweather competed in a boxing exhibition match against John Gotti III, the grandson of a legendary mobster. The bout was stopped prematurely due to continuous clinching and trash-talking. Once the referee stepped in, mayhem filled the FLA Live Arena.

The multiple brawls started with Gotti III and Mayweather inside the ring. In the following hour or so, the fighters’ teams participated in several backstage fights. At one point, Big Lex was seen being beaten up by Joseline Hernandez. Big Lex ended up calling 911 and pressing charges, which featured the following quote:

“Yeah, I do [have an emergency]. I just got jumped at the TMT fight, the Floyd [Mayweather] fight. That happened at the FLA Arena. I had to get away, they beat me real bad. I just need a police officer. I want to press charges…”

Hernandez was arrested in the following days and charged with battery and trespassing. Meanwhile, Gotti III also faced consequences for his actions in the ring, leading to a six-month suspension by the Florida State Athletic Commission.

John Gotti III calls out Floyd Mayweather for boxing rematch

John Gotti III doesn’t seem interested in making amends with Floyd Mayweather. The MMA veteran, along with his family and friends, have continued to threaten the boxing legend. During a rant on Gotti’s temporary Instagram story, the 30-year-old posted this message:

“the majority spoke you fu*cking pineapple let do it again this time your whole team getting left in the street @floydmayweather me and this girl @floydmayweather run it back in New York who in this time im bringing heavy hitters.”

Gotti followed up with another message:

“my only regret was not letting my hands go more earlier i was genuinely surprised with how aggressive Floyd came out within seconds but after the first flurry he had pillow hands live and learn time i fight him like a dog”

Floyd Mayweather hasn’t offered many, if any, responses to Gotti’s callouts. Since retiring from professional boxing in 2017, ‘Money’ has continued to compete in various exhibition bouts, including matches against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Deji, and Mikuru Asakura.

