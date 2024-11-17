"Big thank you to Stipe" - Jon Jones issues grateful statement after win at UFC 309, hopes to "get full strength back" in left arm

Jon Jones followed his dominant UFC 309 win over Stipe Miocic by taking to X with a heartfelt statement for the fallen heavyweight GOAT. Jones authored a vintage performance, especially in round one, where he secured a sneaky outside trip to ground Miocic before blasting him with elbows.

While Miocic survived Jones' ground-and-pound, the subsequent rounds saw him get picked apart on the feet by a myriad of kicks, the most consequential of which were Jones' body kicks. By round three, Miocic could take no more and was folded by a spinning back-kick to grant Jones a TKO win.

After the win, Jones penned a brief statement on X, praising Miocic and hoping to regain all of his strength in his left arm following his pectoral tendon tear.

Trending

"Man, what a great fight. Big thank you to Stipe! I can't wait to get full strength back in my left arm, almost had him out in 1!"

Expand Tweet

The win marked Jones' first defense of the heavyweight title he captured by beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. 'Bones' submitted him within two minutes of round one in one of his easiest-ever wins. Now, with his latest win over Miocic, he has beaten nine UFC champions, counting interim titleholders.

Jon Jones teased a Tom Aspinall fight in his UFC 309 post-fight interview

Many expected Jon Jones to retire following his three-round destruction of Stipe Miocic, as he claimed that he wouldn't fight Tom Aspinall and would hang up his gloves if it was the only matchup the UFC wanted.

In a shocking twist, Jones claimed he wouldn't retire and might instead "give the fans what they want."

"As far as my future in the octagon [is concerned], I decided that maybe I will not retire and that I have some conversations to have with Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell], and we have some negotiating to do. And if everything goes right, maybe we'll give you guys what you want."

Check out Jon Jones hinting at a Tom Aspinall fight (2:33):

It is possible that Jones has spent all of this time dismissing Aspinall to drive up his asking price for the matchup in case the UFC forces its hand. But only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback