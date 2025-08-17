"Biggest hype fraud ever" - MMA world reacts as Kai Asakura suffers second consecutive loss in the UFC

Former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura's defeat at UFC 319 has captured the attention of fans, who have expressed their disappointment with the Japanese fighter.In the main card opener, Asakura faced veteran Tim Elliott. Both UFC flyweight fighters started off at a similar pace, exchanging strikes on their feet. However, Elliott distinguished himself with his grappling skills. After landing a takedown in the second round, the American submitted Asakura with a guillotine choke.Check out the finish below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Kai=Biggest hype fraud ever LMFAO&quot;Marcus🇵🇭 @st0rmCSLINK@ChampRDS Kai=Biggest hype fraud ever LMFAOOthers commented:&quot;This was unexpected but great win for Tim..&quot;&quot;Asakura is just dismal on the ground……&quot;&quot;Another example of the UFC just being a different level&quot;&quot;That's a easy sub to get out of lol maybe he was gassed&quot;&quot;Dude sold so many people’s parlay&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Kai Asakura's defeat at UFC 319 against veteran Tim Elliott [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Asakura's defeat at UFC 319 marked his second consecutive loss in the world's premier MMA promotion. He lost his debut fight at UFC 310 against Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title. In both of these defeats, fans noticed Asakura’s comparatively weak ground game.On the other hand, 38-year-old Elliott has been in impressive form lately. He holds a record of 4-1 in his last five UFC fights, with victories over Tagir Ulanbekov, Victor Altamirano, and Su Mudaerji leading up to UFC 319.