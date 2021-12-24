"Biggest payday of Masvidal's career" - Michael Bisping thinks Jake Paul's $5 million offer to Jorge Masvidal may be a 'troll job'

Michael Bisping isn't sure that Jake Paul's $5 million offer to Jorge Masvidal is entirely legitimate.

Masvidal turned down Paul's challenge after Paul vs.Woodley II and said 'The Problem Child' couldn't afford to pay him. When the YouTube star countered with an offer of $5 million guaranteed in addition to a slice of the pay-per-view revenue, 'Gamebred' said that he wouldn't take the fight for anything less than $20 million guaranteed.

During the Believe You Me Christmas Spectacular, Bisping commented on the exchange between Paul and Masvidal. He also drew parallels to his own dealings with the 5-0 boxer and said:

"That's by far going to be the biggest payday of Masvidal's career. But the reality is that he's under contract to somebody else. See, Jake Paul knows what he's doing... He did that to me. He made an offer to my manager. We asked for money and then he never responded. This is great for him. He had a fight at the weekend. He never really took any damage and he scored a great knockout."

'The Count' was skeptical about the offer because of Masvidal's UFC contract. However, he said the fight could come to fruition if it financially benefited everyone involved. Bisping stated:

"It may be an honest offer. Only Jake Paul and the people close to him will know that. But there's also a possibility he's just playing that game. And just sending offers out there, knowing that Masvidal cannot legally do that. If he did, he'd have a huge lawsuit on his hands... I know Masvidal came back and said make it 20 million. That way other people involved may be more inclined to do so in the UFC."

Jorge Masvidal calls out Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and Colby Covington

Jorge Masidal took aim at Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, Colby Covington and several others in a YouTube video.

Fresh off the injured list, 'Gamebred' posted a video of himself skiing. Towards the end of the vlog, Masvidal accused several fighters of not wanting to sign contracts to fight him. He then proceeded to call out Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and Colby Covington. While he didn't name any of them directly, his detailed descriptions left little to the imagination.

"You little pu**ies got to blurt my name out, then actually sign the contract. From that little actress that works at Disney Channel [Jake Paul], forgot his name, he just fought. To the little b**** that sells cheap-a** whiskey [Conor McGregor] to the fragile motherf***er that's always getting his face broken [Colby Covington]," said Masvidal.

