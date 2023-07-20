"Biggest plot twist in history" - Jake Paul's trainer BJ Flores joins KSI's Misfits Boxing as small council member, fans stunned

Jake Paul's former head coach BJ Flores has made a shock announcement after he previously parted ways with 'The Problem Child.'

BJ Flores trained the YouTuber-turned-boxer for years in his journey to becoming a professional boxer and saw him go on a 6-0 unbeaten run. However, ahead of his clash against Nate Diaz, Paul has been training under Shane Mosley and his former trainer joined Misfits Boxing. KSI is one of the main faces behind Misfits and Flores joined their team as a Small Council member.

Here's what the internet had to say:

"Biggest plot twist in history"

Take a look at the tweet:

ᴍᴀᴛᴛʜᴇᴡ @RealMatterChu @MisfitsBoxing @bjfloresboxing Biggest plot twist in history

Another user called Flores out for 'switching sides':

"Man switched sides"

Take a look at the tweet:

Another user praised the council:

"The council looking crazy!"

Take a look at the tweet:

One user did not expect the news:

"That's random as f**k didn't expect it but I'm not mad at it"

Take a look at the tweet:

FACTS OVER FEELINGS @MILES_GROWCOTT @MisfitsBoxing @bjfloresboxing That's random as fuck didn't expect it but I'm not mad at it

One user reacted by saying:

"That's a decent appointment tbf. For those who don't know he's jame (Jake) Paul's former boxing coach and he also had his ass whooped by Tony bellew when he was a pro"

Take a look at the tweet:

Shiv 🔰 @Shivutd4 @MisfitsBoxing @bjfloresboxing That's a decent appointment tbf



For those who don't know he's jame Paul's former boxing coach and he also had his ass whooped by Tony bellew when he was pro

Take a look at some more reactions:

That Guy @ThatGuy28780245 @MisfitsBoxing @bjfloresboxing Wow… this is great. Gives insight into what both KSI and Jake are like. Also has detail on Joe Fournier. He’s a former pro who’s fought the likes of Tony Bellew.



I love how this table has people who have been in each camp, who’ve been there from the start and have covered it.

Ash's Sports Talk @AshsSportsTalk1 @MisfitsBoxing @bjfloresboxing Pleasantly surprised to see BJ Flores as a part of the council. Considering he's been coaching Jake majority of his career. However, he's no longer with the problem child so it will be interesting to see how his next chapter evolves...

Jay Salazar @Th4tzJay @MisfitsBoxing @bjfloresboxing I find it funny how all 3 of them are looking forward and Leon is the only guy looking the opposite direction lol

𝙊𝙬𝙚𝙣 @owen02_ @MisfitsBoxing @bjfloresboxing Okay nobody expected this. Wow

Andrew Tate offers to spar Jake Paul ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz

Andrew Tate, Adin Ross and Jake Paul sat down together during a rumble Livestream to talk. Naturally, the topic of boxing came up and Tate, the former kickboxing world champion, made Paul an offer to spar. The YouTuber turned boxer is currently preparing to take on Nate Diaz on September 5. Here's what Tate had to say to 'The Problem Child':

"You know what we should do Jake? While you're next training, I know you're only eighteen days away from a fight. But next time you're training and you want some sparring, fly to Romania and we'll spar and we'll film it and we'll decide if we want to release it or not afterwards. We can have a sparring match anytime."

Jake Paul said he was down to do it but he did not want to release the footage for free. The pair have had a lot of back-and-forths on Twitter over the past year. During the stream, however, there was not a lot of animosity between the pair.

Take a look at the clip: