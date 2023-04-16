Featherweight veteran Billy Quarantillo issued a statement following his devastating knockout loss to Edson Barboza at the UFC Kansas City fight event.

Barboza, a seasoned fighter with a near-13-year UFC career, scored his first win since May 2021 with a violent knockout of Quarantillo in the first round, earning him a well-deserved $50k Performance of the Night bonus.

In the aftermath of the loss, Quarantillo took to his Instagram to reflect on the fight. He posted an image of the knockout moment and wrote:

"Game of inches… had a great training camp weight cut, everything went great. Felt great in there and made one huge mistake. This one is gonna sting for a while but it will make me better,. Gonna take some time away with my family and promise to come back with a vengeance. Thanks to all the real supporters i love you all. Congrats to Edson he’s a legend of the sport for a reason."

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Quarantillo expressed his determination to learn from the experience and come back stronger. He acknowledged that the defeat would sting for a while, but he promised to return with a vengeance.

Quarantillo also expressed gratitude to his real supporters, expressing his love for them. He also congratulated Barboza, recognizing him as a legend of the sport for a reason.

Check out Billy Quarantillo's Instagram post below:

Quarantillo was on an impressive run leading up to the fight with Barboza, with notable wins against top-ranked fighters in the UFC. However, Barboza's striking prowess and knockout power proved to be a formidable challenge.

Following the defeat, the former King of the Cage lightweight champion now holds a pro record of 17 wins and five losses so far in his career.

Edson Barboza on who he wants to fight next

After his impressive knockout win against Billy Quarantillo at the UFC Kansas City event, Brazilian featherweight veteran Edson Barboza is ready for his next challenge.

When asked about his next opponent, Barboza did not call out anyone specific but expressed his willingness to fight an opponent currently ranked above him.

"Anyone in front of me in the ranks, everybody knows I never say no to a fight," Barboza stated. "I fight anybody, anywhere. I've fought against the best guys in the world in the UFC... so somebody in front of me in the ranks, I'm ready."

Check out Edson Barboza's post-fight interview with ESPN MMA below [1:22 mark]:

With his recent win over Quarantillo, Edson Barboza is undoubtedly looking to continue his momentum and climb up the featherweight rankings.

