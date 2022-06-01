"Most damage I took" - Billy Quarantillo looks back on UFC 268 barnburner against Shane Burgos

Billy Quarantillo recently took to social media to look back on his UFC 268 thriller against Shane Burgos.

The duo engaged in a back-and-forth war during the pay-per-view main card. After three memorable rounds, Burgos was awarded the win via unanimous decision. However, both fighters managed to significantly hurt the other over the course of 15 minutes.

Quarantillo recently shared a clip of the contest on Twitter, writing that 'Hurricane' dealt the most damage to him that he'd ever taken in a fight.

"Most damage i took right here... Had a blast in there while it was happening, almost had him"

Despite the loss, Quarantillo managed to put on a show for the fans. He had a worthy dance partner in Burgos, who was not hesitant to stand and engage with his opponent.

Famous boxing trainer Teddy Atlas even compared the fight to the legendary clash between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. Here's what Atlas said:

"Listen, great fight! ... I mean Quarantillo, he was like Joe Frazier. You know really coming forward, being determined to win this fight. But he had one problem: Burgos was like Ali. That was the only problem and Burgos won a decision. But not before they gave us really a great fight."

Catch Atlas' comments in the video below:

What's next for Billy Quarantillo and Shane Burgos in the UFC?

Neither Quarantillo or Burgos have fought since their UFC 268 clash. Both have become entertaining mainstays in the featherweight division. Burgos is currently ranked No.14, while Quarantillo is yet to enter the top 15 at 145 pounds.

Quarantillo earned a UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series. He has competed six times inside the ocatgon since, winning four bouts. He is set to face Bill Algeo in his next fight at UFC Long Island on July 16.

'Hurricane', on the other hand, has competed in the UFC since 2016. He broke his two-fight losing skid with his win over Billy Quarantillo at UFC 268. Burgos could return to action at UFC 276, with a bout between Charles Jourdain in the works.

