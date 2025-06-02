“Bite down and fight” - Diego Paez won’t back down from a slugfest against fellow aggressive striker Johan Ghazali

Veteran striker Diego Paez is ready to slug it out against Johan Ghazali in their scheduled showdown this week. He does not care what direction it will go but he is all set to get the job done.

The flyweight Muay Thai stars are featured at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Paez was asked how he would fare stylistically against teen phenom 'Jojo.' The 31-year-old Colombian-American shared he has no problem taking Ghazali head-on, saying:

“I think that’s going to play a huge factor in this fight. Obviously, there’s a time and place where I’m going to have to sit down and bite down and fight. And I’m very excited for that because always something big comes from it.”

Diego Paez is out to get a bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 32 after narrowly losing in his ONE Championship debut last February. He stood toe-to-toe against Filipino-American opponent Sean Climaco but was edged out by split decision.

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diego Paez vows to put on a show at ONE Fight Night 32

As he battles it out against Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32, Diego Paez looks to be impressive in it, vowing to put on a show.

The Classic Fight Team affiliate made this known in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that considering the quality of his opponent, he is expecting to have his best brought out of him.

Paez said:

“Sometimes, unfortunately, I like to get hit to wake up, but I’m not worried about having that issue this time around, considering the opponent. So, I’m excited. It’s going to be a show for sure.”

In 18-year-old Ghazali, Diego Paez is facing off with one of the emerging young forces in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, boasting a 6-2 record so far in the promotion. Like him, the Malaysian-American fighter is out to get a rebound win at ONE Fight Night 32 after losing in his last match in January.

