"He's got a ferocious style" - Diego Paez fired up to steal Johan Ghazali's star power at ONE Fight Night 32

Diego Paez understands the magnitude of the opportunity that awaits him in his sophomore outing when he faces teenage sensation Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32.

Inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Colombian-American aims to get his first win on the global stage of the promotion in a flyweight Muay Thai duel against one of the fastest-rising stars in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Knowing well that he's a heavy underdog for this contest, the Classic Fight Team seems ready to steal the limelight from his opposite number when all is said and done in the Thai capital.

"He's a young up-and-comer, and he's got a big fan base," Paez told ONE Championship. "And not only does he have a big fan base, he's got a ferocious style and an aggressive style."

As they all say, styles make fights. And fans can expect that when Diego Paez locks horns with Johan Ghazali inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Paez's aggression, ability to throw counters, and fight IQ will be put to the test against the 18-year-old warrior, who only has one thing on his mind when he fights: a knockout.

Will the 31-year-old's well-rounded arsenal be enough to hand the young Malaysian-American star a second back-to-back loss? There's only one way to find out.

Catch ONE Fight Night 32, which airs live in U.S. primetime next Friday, June 6. The card will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Diego Paez reflects on painful loss to Sean Climaco in his ONE debut

Diego Paez brings extra hunger into his second fight on the global stage after suffering a narrow defeat in his promotional bow earlier this year.

Having made improvements to his game based on that split decision loss to Climaco, the Muay Thai striker broke down what went wrong that night ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 32.

"So, I definitely processed after and in the fight. I thought I was ahead. You know, I thought I had the first round and the second round I would give to him, and the third round I thought I closed it out. But that's the type of mindset that got me the loss."

