“BJJ doesn’t work” – ONE Championship superstars prove that grappling is supreme in this incredible leg-lock highlight reel

ONE Championship is continually pushing the envelope when it comes to bringing martial arts into the mainstream. From MMA to kickboxing to Muay Thai to submission grappling, the global martial arts organization regularly showcases the best bouts that dazzle combat sports fans.

With its submission grappling division, ONE Championship has some of the very best BJJ and grappling athletes in the world today. In nearly every event put out, ONE proves why grappling can be just as dangerous as boxing, Muay Thai, and other martial arts.

In a recent Instagram post, the global martial arts organization showcased some of its best and most frightening leg-lock finishes:

Whoever said BJJ doesn't work sees how much that line didn't age well.

You cannot stand up if your knees have been obliterated by a knee bar or a heel hook, can you?

From its world champions like Mikey Musumeci and the Ruotolo brothers to some of its BJJ icons-turned-MMA-fighters Garry Tonon and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, ONE employs some of the worst men to allow grabbing one of your legs.

Chances are, they'll take it home with them.

ONE Championship's twin world champions, the Ruotolo brothers, showcased a new submission at ONE Fight Night 21

Speaking of pushing the envelope, ONE Championship's submission grappling twin world champions, Tye and Kade Ruotolo debuted a new submission at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend. The Ruotolo boys called it the 'Ruotolo-tine'.

The submission hold is a modified rear-naked choke, resembling an arm-triangle choke from behind. Due to their massively long arms, the Ruotolos have no problem clamping it from an otherwise difficult position.

First, Kade Ruotolo submitted Brazilian standout Francisco Lo with the 'Ruotolo-tine' midway into their 180-pound catchweight bout. Next, in the co-main event of the night, Tye Ruotolo dispatched his challenger for his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, Izaak Michell, with the same hold. Also around the same time.

Talk about crazy twin synergy.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Who has the best leglock game in ONE Championship? Mikey Musumeci Ruotolo Brothers 0 votes View Discussion