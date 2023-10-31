BJJ legend Buchecha details one of his favorite transitions to set up submission holds: “There is a mindset behind it”

17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is sharing one of his favorite submission setups on social media while gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the circle.

As one of the most successful submission grapplers in the history of the sport, ‘Buchecha’ made a successful transition to MMA in 2021, scoring four straight first-round finishes in less than a calendar year. That impressive run included three wins by way of submission, with another coming via knockout.

Offering an inside look into his world title-winning techniques, ‘Buchecha’ shared one of his favorite transitions to set up his signature submissions on Instagram:

“Just watched the Baleia’s @riccardoammendoliabjj Breakdown and it’s amazing to see him explain in a really good way how simple and effective the Folding Pass is and how it can be used by anyone. It doesn’t matter the weight, size, or body type, the idea is to always use the least amount of effort possible with maximum efficiency and at the same time make your opponent work really hard to defend and use a lot of energy.

"In this video he showed how I have done this pass over the years and how I perfect it. It’s not about only the technique but there is a mindset behind it. Check the video and tell me what you think about it.

"Too see all the techniques that I have used in this video and much more check my instructional “Folding Pass” on @bjj.fanatics TODAY ON DAILY DEAL. I hope you all enjoy it 👊🏼”

Marcus Almedia suffered his first setback in the circle at ONE Fight Night 13 in August, coming up short against Senegalese standout Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

With the loss, ‘Buchecha’ may have to wait a bit longer for his inevitable ONE heavyweight world title opportunity, but fans are already clamoring to see the Brazilian submission machine back inside the cage.

