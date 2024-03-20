BJJ legend and ONE superstar Buchecha lists Rocky Balboa them song as his 'most remarkable' pre-fight anthem

In a recent Q&A video, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida was asked a series of serious questions that the fans wanted to know.

The BJJ legend and ONE Championship heavyweight contender revealed all on a whole host of subjects.

Amongst them, Almeida was asked about the music he uses to hype himself up for going out for a big contest.

He revealed that Rocky's theme music is his go-to selection, which isn't necessarily surprising given its iconic status.

The Brazilian explained how and why this came to be a tradition for him in his career during the video with Renzo Gracie Dubai on YouTube:

"I have my playlist and I don't like to change it. But one song that is really most remarkable for me is the Rocky Balboa song because of the music. Because everytime that I go down the stairs, I went down the stairs to fight, I remember the first time that I won, I put this music on and looked out of the window or down the stairs running, listening to the same Rocky Balboa song and I won that year [my world championship] in 2012. So, I think if I have to pick one song for sure it would be the Rocky Balboa song."

Watch the full interview below:

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida showed that he has the Rocky spirit in his last fight

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is still yet to return from ONE Fight Night 13 last year where he suffered his first loss in MMA.

Though it was a setback on his record, the fight taught the fans and himself a lot about what he could do when the going gets tough.

Rocky music is a perfect representation of this as Almeida continues to try to push through the advertisements he was met with by Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.

Regardless of the setback, the defeat hasn't taken away any of his drive or motivation to make it to the top, and he will certainly be back stronger.